Dyson's most powerful robot vacuum is a massive £400 off this Prime Day – don't miss out on a huge deal

Cleaning the house is a chore that it's safe to say most people don't love, but it doesn't have to be this way. The deals bonanza that is Amazon Prime Day has cut hundreds of pounds off loads of useful home appliances, like robot vacuums.

We're on record as being big fans of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum cleaner, which sits at the premium end of the market and, as such, offers a pretty incredible range of features and tricks to keep your home looking clean.

The 360 Vis Nav is powered by a Hyperdymium motor delivering up to 65 AW suction, twice the airflow of competitors, paired with a full-width triple‑action brush featuring soft rollers, stiff bristles, and carbon fiber for every floor type.

Dyson also includes a 360° camera and built-in vSLAM vision with 26 sensors maps homes and avoids obstacles, while there is app-controlled zoning and scheduled cleans through the MyDyson app.

Even the best robot vacuums have sometimes struggled to get into the edges and corners, leaving dust and hairs, but the Vis Nav has a unique extendable side duct pops out post-clean to sweep along walls and skirting boards, which is rare among robots, even at the top end.

The whole unit is only 99 mm tall and runs for up to 65 minutes, easily enough to clean even a large floorpan. Recharging takes around two hours, according to the company, and the robot will resume cleaning once it's charged.

While the 360 Vis Nav might be a little on the expensive side usually, Amazon Prime Day means you will save over £400 right now. For easily house cleaning and peace of mind, you can't really go wrong.