The best LED face mask I’ve ever used is majorly discounted for Prime Day
This is too good to miss
Much to the annoyance of my colleagues, I'm always yapping on about the power of beauty tech – especially the best LED face masks. You honestly won’t find a bigger advocate than me, and whether you're still skeptical or not, I believe they're truly are one of the most transformative skincare gadgets out there.
Last year, I had the chance to test some of the best, and the Shark CryoGlow completely stole the show. It quickly became my top pick of the year, earned five stars in my full review, and just bagged Best LED Face Mask in the T3 Awards. I mean, I could ramble on about it forever.
Anyway, with Prime Day in full swing, I've discovered that the mask is actually part of the deals with a massive £60 discount.
£60 off one of the best LED face masks going? Treat yourself!
There are so many reasons why I love the CryoGlow, but the under-eye cooling technology is probably my favourite. I cannot even begin to explain how amazing it feels on the skin – especially if you’ve woken up feeling a bit puffy or if your allergies are kicking off.
The results I got from the LED tech were also brilliant, and my skin felt incredibly glowy after the full testing period.
Right now, the £60 discount is only on the Lilac Chill colourway, but the Blue Frost is also discounted, just a bit less at £35 off. Although, whichever option you go for, you’re getting a really great deal.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.