The best LED face mask I’ve ever used is majorly discounted for Prime Day

Much to the annoyance of my colleagues, I'm always yapping on about the power of beauty tech – especially the best LED face masks. You honestly won’t find a bigger advocate than me, and whether you're still skeptical or not, I believe they're truly are one of the most transformative skincare gadgets out there.

Last year, I had the chance to test some of the best, and the Shark CryoGlow completely stole the show. It quickly became my top pick of the year, earned five stars in my full review, and just bagged Best LED Face Mask in the T3 Awards. I mean, I could ramble on about it forever.

Anyway, with Prime Day in full swing, I've discovered that the mask is actually part of the deals with a massive £60 discount.

There are so many reasons why I love the CryoGlow, but the under-eye cooling technology is probably my favourite. I cannot even begin to explain how amazing it feels on the skin – especially if you’ve woken up feeling a bit puffy or if your allergies are kicking off.

The results I got from the LED tech were also brilliant, and my skin felt incredibly glowy after the full testing period.

Right now, the £60 discount is only on the Lilac Chill colourway, but the Blue Frost is also discounted, just a bit less at £35 off. Although, whichever option you go for, you’re getting a really great deal.