Best Prime Day wellness deals: huge discounts on collagen, protein, electrolytes and more

It’s no secret that tons of people use the best Prime Day deals to snag discounts on all kinds of tech – whether it’s a new vacuum cleaner or a replacement power bank. However, Prime Day also delivers some seriously great deals on wellness products too, from protein powders to electrolyte mixes.

As someone who loves a good supplement (check out my guides to the best sleep supplements and vitamin D tablets if you’re curious!), I’ve had a blast rounding up the best wellness deals I could find.

You’ll find all my top picks below:

HIGH5 ZERO Electrolyte Tablets (Berry): was £7.99 now £3.99 at Amazon The HIGH5 ZERO tablets are definitely my favourite electrolytes on the market today. There's a huge amount of flavours to choose from and they're sugar free, which is actually quite rare compared to other options.

Nutrition Geeks Turmeric Tablets: was £8.99 now £5.30 at Amazon These turmeric tablets have been formulated to help aid you towards your health goals. Black pepper is also added as it plays a key role in increasing the absorption of curcumin and other curcuminoid nutrients found in turmeric.