Best Prime Day wellness deals: huge discounts on collagen, protein, electrolytes and more

Think Free Soul, Wellgard, Bio-Kult and more

Best Prime Day wellness deals
(Image credit: Freepik)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in Deals

It’s no secret that tons of people use the best Prime Day deals to snag discounts on all kinds of tech – whether it’s a new vacuum cleaner or a replacement power bank. However, Prime Day also delivers some seriously great deals on wellness products too, from protein powders to electrolyte mixes.

As someone who loves a good supplement (check out my guides to the best sleep supplements and vitamin D tablets if you’re curious!), I’ve had a blast rounding up the best wellness deals I could find.

You’ll find all my top picks below:

HIGH5 ZERO Electrolyte Tablets (Berry)
HIGH5 ZERO Electrolyte Tablets (Berry): was £7.99 now £3.99 at Amazon

The HIGH5 ZERO tablets are definitely my favourite electrolytes on the market today. There's a huge amount of flavours to choose from and they're sugar free, which is actually quite rare compared to other options.

View Deal
Wellgard Pure Collagen Hydrolysate Powder
Wellgard Pure Collagen Hydrolysate Powder: was £19.99 now £15.25 at Amazon

Wellgard Pure Collagen Hydrolysate Powder works really well as a protein food supplement, and for keeping your collagen levels up. It's also virtually tasteless and odourless unlike competing collagen supplements.

View Deal
Warrior Creatine Monohydrate Powder
Warrior Creatine Monohydrate Powder: was £19.99 now £9.99 at Amazon

Taking creatine supports strength, muscle growth and optimum performance, making it the perfect supplement to take before or after the gym.

View Deal
Liquid I.V. Hydration Sachets (Lemon Lime)
Liquid I.V. Hydration Sachets (Lemon Lime): was £19.99 now £12.59 at Amazon

Liquid I.V. Hydration Sachets are extremely popular, and with 30% off, they will be over Prime Day too. They're great to help restore electrolyte balance lost through heat or exercise, and also contain seven essential vitamins and minerals.

View Deal
Nutrition Geeks Turmeric Tablets
Nutrition Geeks Turmeric Tablets: was £8.99 now £5.30 at Amazon

These turmeric tablets have been formulated to help aid you towards your health goals. Black pepper is also added as it plays a key role in increasing the absorption of curcumin and other curcuminoid nutrients found in turmeric.

View Deal
Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydro Whey
Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydro Whey: was £85 now £55.99 at Amazon

This Pure hydrolysed whey protein isolate powder from Optimum Nutrition is designed to support your strength training, CrossFit routine, gym workout and fitness sessions.

View Deal
Bio-Kult Everyday Multi-Strain Formulation Probiotics
Bio-Kult Everyday Multi-Strain Formulation Probiotics: was £19.98 now £9.49 at Amazon

These Bio-Kult supplements contains 14 strains of live bacteria to complement the existing gut ﬂora naturally present in a healthy person’s digestive system. They're great for everyday use!

View Deal
Nutrition Geeks Biotin Tablets
Nutrition Geeks Biotin Tablets: was £9.99 now £5.89 at Amazon

Biotin is known to be great for hair growth, as well as skin, nail and bone health. These ones are enhanced with Zinc and Selenium as well.

View Deal
Free Soul Collagen Gummies
Free Soul Collagen Gummies: was £19.99 now £8.09 at Amazon

Free Soul's collagen gummies contain high levels of the eight essential amino acids for the highest level of bioavailability and absorption. They also taste pretty great too!

View Deal
TRIP 4-in-1 Magnesium Glyinate Complex Powder
TRIP 4-in-1 Magnesium Glyinate Complex Powder: was £24.99 now £14 at Amazon

Infused with L-theanine and Lion’s Mane, this sugar free formula makes it easy to enjoy anytime as part of your daily routine to help you unwind or chill out. It's also made from a refreshing blend of pomegranate and orange blossom flavours.

View Deal
Wellman Max Maximum Strength Multivitamin
Wellman Max Maximum Strength Multivitamin: was £20.65 now £10.44 at Amazon

Wellman Max's comprehensive micronutrient formula helps maintain health and vitality with pantothenic acid which contributes to normal mental performance.

View Deal
HIGH5 Energy Gels (Berry)
HIGH5 Energy Gels (Berry): was £26.99 now £12.05 at Amazon

HIGH5 energy gels deliver 23g of carbs per sachet (91 kcal) for rapid energy release during running, cycling, and endurance sports.

View Deal
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.