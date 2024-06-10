5 vitamin D supplements that'll help you through the wettest summer on record

Brits were left disappointed last week after the Met Office announced it was predicting at least 50 days of rain in the next three months. If true, this would result in the wettest summer in over 100 years. Time to dig out your best umbrella or best pair of wellies? We think so.

A rainy summer might mean no beer gardens or beach trips, but let's think about our health for a second. Vitamin D, often referred to as the sunshine vitamin, is produced when our skin is exposed to sunlight. It's responsible for keeping our bones, teeth and muscles healthy, and a deficiency can lead to a number of diseases and infections.

As we're expecting so much rain this summer, taking a regular vitamin D supplement is highly recommended. Keep reading to find out our top suggestions, and how you can stay well over the next few months.

1. Wild Nutrition Food-Grown Vitamin D

(Image credit: Wild Nutrition)

Wild Nutrition Food–Grown Vitamin D provides a high strength of 1000iu, a highly absorbable, biologically active form of vitamin D3. The ingredients are ethically sourced and made without added added filler or binders, and naturally include all forms of vitamin D, including vitamin D3, D2 and D1.

As Wild Nutrition's nutrients are made from food, you can take one capsule at any time of day.

Buy 30 capsules of Wild Nutrition Food–Grown Vitamin D for £16.50

2. Myvitamins Vitamin D3 Softgels

(Image credit: Myprotein)

Myvitamins Vitamin D3 Softgels are an effective (and affordable) source of essential vitamin D that help support your general health and wellbeing. They come in a vegan or non-vegan option, and are available in three different quantities.

Users have to consume 1 softgel daily, and they're best taken with food.

Buy 30 capsules of Myvitamins Vitamin D3 Softgels for £1.90

3. Bettervits Vitamin D3 & K2

(Image credit: Bettervits)

Bettervits Vitamin D3 & K2 feature a powerful combination of high potency D3 and Vitamin K2, which work together to maximise D3 absorption into the body. With 4000iu of vegetarian-friendly D3, it is one of the strongest formulas available.

The brand recommends two capsules per day, but you can take one per day if you have some exposure to sunlight or are taking a multivitamin alongside.

Buy 60 capsules of Bettervits Vitamin D3 & K2 for £30

4. Nutrition Geeks Vitamin D3 + K2

(Image credit: Nutrition Geeks)

Each Nutrition Geeks Vitamin D3 + K2 capsule combines 4000iu of vitamin D with 100μg of K2, designed for optimal absorption and efficacy. Each tablet is also 6mm in diameter, so they're great if you're not a fan of swallowing larger tablets.

Users should aim to take one tablet per day.

Buy 365 tablets of Nutrition Geeks Vitamin D3 + K2 for £14.99

5. Nature's Own Vegan Vitamin D3

(Image credit: Nature's Own)

Each Nature's Own Vegan Vitamin D3 tablet is made from 2500iu vitamin D3-rich lichen extract. The tablets are also GMO free, gluten free and vegan. It can be difficult to track down vitamin D tablets that are a vegan, so it's a great find.

Users should take one tablet per day.

Buy 60 tablets of Nature's Own Vegan Vitamin D3 for £10.24

Interested in more? Check out our recommended supplements to take during the colder months.