5 best last minute fragrance deals under £50 – it's hot and you probably stink, but you don't have to

Unless you happen to be reading this from an air conditioned room, you'll know that it's hot, hot, hot right now. Temperatures across the UK are soaring and, as is customary for us Brits, we're about as well-prepared as a penguin in the Sahara.

While the chance to top up the tan is a welcome one, it can cause us to all be a tad less fresh than we'd hope. Fortunately, the Amazon Prime Day sale is still live for a few more hours, and I've rounded up a handful of bargain men's fragrances to help you stave off the summer stink.

Let's kick off with an easy one. The Boss Bottled collection is vast these days, but each variant is a fairly safe option for most folks.

This one holds strong, woody notes throughout, with a burst of violet and lavender on the top end. It's just different enough to stand out, but not so much that you're taking too much risk.

If you like citrus, you'll love this scent, which smells like someone drove a car through an Italian fruit stall. Just about every citrus fruit you can think of will burst forward from the start, before giving way to thinks like amber, pink pepper and patchouli.

That citrus remains though, making this a really solid choice for freshness in the sticky summer heat.

This is a real classic for anyone seeking a masculine scent. A hearty base of woods and spices is topped with a sprinkling of citrus to help it cut through.

This kind of make-up feels like Genesis for modern scents, but it's favoured for a reason. And at this price, you really can't go wrong.

A classic from the Ralph Lauren family, this bottle of Polo Red is a marvellous rendition of notes. Kicking off with some more left-field citrus – blood orange and bergamot – gives way to lavender and orris, before drying into musk and cedar.

It's a classic, but it's always good to have a bottle around.

If you like Pina Coladas... you'll probably love this Davidoff bottle. Why? well, at its heart is the sweet, creamy note of coconut which also sits in the classic cocktail.

Flanked by amber and tropical fruit notes, this one is a safe blind buy for those who enjoy something on the sweeter side.