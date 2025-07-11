This Prime Day straightener deal is so good you’ll apologise to everyone who saw your hair before
The ghd Platinum+ straighteners are nearly half price
We’ve all been there – you spend ages getting your hair perfectly smooth and sleek with a pair of the best straighteners, step outside into a warm breeze, and suddenly it's frizz central. Luckily, Amazon is throwing us all a bone with some seriously good Prime Day deals on top-rated straighteners, and one pair in particular has totally caught my eye.
The ghd Platinum+ straighteners are basically the crème de la crème, and they're designed to leave your hair looking shiny, feeling healthy, and stronger with every pass. We even gave them 5 stars in our full review, calling them “luxury flat irons renowned for their superior performance” and “the sleekest and safest set of straighteners around.”
Now, they're almost half price on Amazon. Yep – down from £239 to just £144.39 in the Prime Day sale.
They're almost £100 off!
These are ghd’s first smart straighteners, using Ultra-zone technology to predict your hair’s needs and adjust heat accordingly to avoid any unnecessary damage. The plates are super glossy, the design is sleek, and they glide through your hair like a dream.
The deal is exclusive to the black colourway, so if you’ve been meaning to upgrade your hair routine, now’s the time.
