I review lawn mowers for a living – here are 10 Prime Day deals I actually recommend

Now that summer’s officially here, it’s time to get your lawn in shape, especially if you’re planning to spend more time enjoying your garden. However, if your mower’s seen better days, don’t worry – I’ve just rounded up 10 great-value lawn mower deals you’ll definitely want to check out.

Right now in the Prime Day sale, you can grab some serious discounts on big-name brands like Bosch, Einhell and Greenworks. These are all brands we regularly feature in our best cordless lawn mower and best petrol lawn mower guides, and they’ve been tried, tested and approved by the experts.

So, if your grass needs taming and your gear needs an upgrade, these are the mower deals I genuinely recommend.

Worx WG737E 40V 37cm Cordless Lawnmower: was £259.99 now £199.79 at Amazon The Worx WG737E features a 37cm cutting width, making it perfect for narrow or sloped areas. Despite its power, the mower is super light and compact, weighing only 15.3kg. Plus, its compact design allows for easy storage when not in use.

Flymo SimpliMow 320 Wheeled Electric Lawnmower: was £83 now £64.49 at Amazon If you're looking for something a bit simpler, this Flymo SimpliMow is a great option. It has a 32cm cutting width and a 20-60 mm cutting height with three steps ensures a neat and tidy finish, and a large 30 Litre grass box.

MAMMOTION YUKA 2000: was £1,599 now £1,399.50 at Amazon It wouldn't be a lawn mower roundup without one robot, and the MAMMOTION YUKA 2000 would be my choice. YUKA's 3D obstacle detection is some of the best out there, and it's even able to auto-detect boundaries.

