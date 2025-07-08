I review lawn mowers for a living – here are 10 Prime Day deals I actually recommend
Now that summer’s officially here, it’s time to get your lawn in shape, especially if you’re planning to spend more time enjoying your garden. However, if your mower’s seen better days, don’t worry – I’ve just rounded up 10 great-value lawn mower deals you’ll definitely want to check out.
Right now in the Prime Day sale, you can grab some serious discounts on big-name brands like Bosch, Einhell and Greenworks. These are all brands we regularly feature in our best cordless lawn mower and best petrol lawn mower guides, and they’ve been tried, tested and approved by the experts.
So, if your grass needs taming and your gear needs an upgrade, these are the mower deals I genuinely recommend.
Part of the flexible, high-performance Power X-Change family, this cordless mower from Einhell has a cutting width of 33cm. This makes it perfect for small to medium lawns up to 200 square meters in size.
The Worx WG737E features a 37cm cutting width, making it perfect for narrow or sloped areas. Despite its power, the mower is super light and compact, weighing only 15.3kg. Plus, its compact design allows for easy storage when not in use.
Ideal for sloped and irregular shaped gardens, the EasiGlide 360V Plus is a compact and lightweight hover mower that's highly manoeuvrable for your ease-of-use.
Unlike a lot of other models, this lawn mower from Hyundai has a rear roller for a professional striped look and a mulching function to naturally fertilise your lawn.
This Greenworks model is made with a strong steel deck, meaning it delivers all the power and performance of a self-propelled petrol driven mower without the mess, noise and environmental impact. It's also perfect for those with larger lawns.
This Bosch mower has an energy efficient motor that delivers a powerful mowing experience. It also has a Ergoflex handle for comfortable maneuverability.
If you're looking for something a bit simpler, this Flymo SimpliMow is a great option. It has a 32cm cutting width and a 20-60 mm cutting height with three steps ensures a neat and tidy finish, and a large 30 Litre grass box.
Weighing just 12.8kg, the Webb Classic WEER33 has a wide 33cm cutting area and a long 10 metre cord to quickly and easily mow a smaller lawn and leave it looking immaculate.
This cordless lawn mower from Swift is equipped with a 40V 2Ah lithium battery, which can efficiently mow up to 200 m².
It wouldn't be a lawn mower roundup without one robot, and the MAMMOTION YUKA 2000 would be my choice. YUKA's 3D obstacle detection is some of the best out there, and it's even able to auto-detect boundaries.
