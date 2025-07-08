I review lawn mowers for a living – here are 10 Prime Day deals I actually recommend

You know what to do...

lawn mower
(Image credit: ArtPhoto_studio / Freepik)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in Deals

Now that summer’s officially here, it’s time to get your lawn in shape, especially if you’re planning to spend more time enjoying your garden. However, if your mower’s seen better days, don’t worry – I’ve just rounded up 10 great-value lawn mower deals you’ll definitely want to check out.

Right now in the Prime Day sale, you can grab some serious discounts on big-name brands like Bosch, Einhell and Greenworks. These are all brands we regularly feature in our best cordless lawn mower and best petrol lawn mower guides, and they’ve been tried, tested and approved by the experts.

So, if your grass needs taming and your gear needs an upgrade, these are the mower deals I genuinely recommend.

Einhell Power X-Change 18/33 Cordless Lawnmower
Einhell Power X-Change 18/33 Cordless Lawnmower : was £199.95 now £127.49 at Amazon

Part of the flexible, high-performance Power X-Change family, this cordless mower from Einhell has a cutting width of 33cm. This makes it perfect for small to medium lawns up to 200 square meters in size.

View Deal
Worx WG737E 40V 37cm Cordless Lawnmower
Worx WG737E 40V 37cm Cordless Lawnmower: was £259.99 now £199.79 at Amazon

The Worx WG737E features a 37cm cutting width, making it perfect for narrow or sloped areas. Despite its power, the mower is super light and compact, weighing only 15.3kg. Plus, its compact design allows for easy storage when not in use.

View Deal
Flymo EasiGlide Plus 360V Hover Collect Lawn Mower
Flymo EasiGlide Plus 360V Hover Collect Lawn Mower: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Ideal for sloped and irregular shaped gardens, the EasiGlide 360V Plus is a compact and lightweight hover mower that's highly manoeuvrable for your ease-of-use.

View Deal
Hyundai 15'' / 38cm 1600w Electric Lawnmower with Rear Roller
Hyundai 15'' / 38cm 1600w Electric Lawnmower with Rear Roller: was £139.99 now £86.74 at Amazon

Unlike a lot of other models, this lawn mower from Hyundai has a rear roller for a professional striped look and a mulching function to naturally fertilise your lawn.

View Deal
Greenworks 48V (2x24V) Self Propelled Cordless Lawnmower
Greenworks 48V (2x24V) Self Propelled Cordless Lawnmower: was £479.99 now £329.99 at Amazon

This Greenworks model is made with a strong steel deck, meaning it delivers all the power and performance of a self-propelled petrol driven mower without the mess, noise and environmental impact. It's also perfect for those with larger lawns.

View Deal
Bosch Corded Lawnmower UniversalRotak 34-410
Bosch Corded Lawnmower UniversalRotak 34-410: was £150 now £90.99 at Amazon

This Bosch mower has an energy efficient motor that delivers a powerful mowing experience. It also has a Ergoflex handle for comfortable maneuverability.

View Deal
Flymo SimpliMow 320 Wheeled Electric Lawnmower
Flymo SimpliMow 320 Wheeled Electric Lawnmower: was £83 now £64.49 at Amazon

If you're looking for something a bit simpler, this Flymo SimpliMow is a great option. It has a 32cm cutting width and a 20-60 mm cutting height with three steps ensures a neat and tidy finish, and a large 30 Litre grass box.

View Deal
Webb Classic WEER33 Electric Rotary Lawnmower
Webb Classic WEER33 Electric Rotary Lawnmower: was £109.95 now £89.99 at Amazon

Weighing just 12.8kg, the Webb Classic WEER33 has a wide 33cm cutting area and a long 10 metre cord to quickly and easily mow a smaller lawn and leave it looking immaculate.

View Deal
Swift 40V Cordless Lawnmower
Swift 40V Cordless Lawnmower : was £249.99 now £144.49 at Amazon

This cordless lawn mower from Swift is equipped with a 40V 2Ah lithium battery, which can efficiently mow up to 200 m².

View Deal
MAMMOTION YUKA 2000
MAMMOTION YUKA 2000: was £1,599 now £1,399.50 at Amazon

It wouldn't be a lawn mower roundup without one robot, and the MAMMOTION YUKA 2000 would be my choice. YUKA's 3D obstacle detection is some of the best out there, and it's even able to auto-detect boundaries.

View Deal

Take a look at the rest of our favourite Prime Day Outdoor and Garden deals before you go!

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.