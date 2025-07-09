Gtech's carpet-cleaning powerhouse is £60 off this Prime Day – don't wait until next year to start the spring cleaning
Cleaning your carpets and flooring is never going to be the most fun job, but Gtech's AirRAM MK2 is guaranteed to get every little piece of dirt
Vacuuming is never going to be the most exciting job in the world, but getting the right vacuum can make all the difference, and there are some great deals to be had this Amazon Prime Day.
A vacuum that we've had our eye on for a while is the Gtech AirRAM MK2, which is currently reduced by nearly £70 during the deals extravaganza. With its cordless upright design and integrated motor, dust and debris are no match.
Integrating the motor and bin into the floorhead is really smart from Gtech and means that you aren't carrying the weight of the vacuum in your hand, which also avoids getting overheated.
It's rare to find a cordless vac for as cheap as this...especially one of the best.
The company's AirLOC system picks up dirt on both forward and backward strokes, which is especially effective on carpets, and built-in spinning edge brushes scoop debris from skirting boards.
The AirRAM MK2 also has a self-compressing feature for the bin bag, meaning you can cram a really huge amount of dirt into one go-around. The bin compresses debris, and the filter self-cleans between uses, reducing maintenance, which is activated automatically after pauses .
Gtech says it delivers around 30 minutes of powerful suction – and there is no eco- or low-power mode – and a full recharge takes three hours. On this basis, we'd recommend the AirRAM MK2 for those with smaller spaces.
One of the coolest features is that the AirRAM MK2 is self-propelled, helped along by the integrated floorhead, reducing effort and making this appealing to a wider group of people.
A final thing to note is that it is strictly for floors. If you need versatile tools or staircase reach, you’ll want to add a handheld vac. The AirRAM MK2 is perfect for hard‑floor and carpet households looking for unadorned performance.
