10 best alarm clocks 2018

Morning person or not; getting out of bed in the morning is rarely something any of us want to do, especially in the cold winter months, and the sound of an alarm clock ringing in your ear may cause you to recoil into the depths of your duvet. However, alarm clocks aren’t what they used to be. There are a whole host of gadgets out there that cater to your sleeping habits.
If you tend to keep pressing snooze until the very last second, opt for a loud vibrating alarm that will literally shake you awake, or if you’re a real grump in the morning, a “sunrise” clock will create the illusion of waking up naturally with emulated sunlight.
How to buy the best alarm clock for you
A simple analogue clock will get the job done, but you’ll also be pleased to hear that in our world of technology, many alarm clocks do more than just tell the time, doubling as a Bluetooth speaker, iPhone dock and FM radio, so you can wake up to your favourite song.
Built in lamps are also a good choice for those who like read before bed or want to have breakfast in bed while reading the newspaper (does anyone really have time for that?).
So don’t be late, take a look at some of the best alarm clocks on the market that will have you up bright and early.
- Struggling to nod off? Check out this handy guide featuring 7 ways to get a great night's sleep
- Want a lamp and alarm in one? Read our round up of the best wake-up lights
Our pick of the best alarm clocks to buy today
1. Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock
A stubborn wakeup call for stubborn sleepers
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock is as relentless as it sounds and is one of the best alarm clocks for heavy sleepers. This clock is incredibly loud and includes a shaker pad that is placed underneath your pillow to literally shake you awake. It’s incredibly annoying, but if you think there is no other way you’re going to get up on time, this is sure to do the trick. It features two different programmable alarms (both as piercingly loud as each other) and an adjustable snooze button for those who just can’t kick the habit. This is ideal for those who need a kick up the backside in the morning.
2. Phillips Wake-Up Light
Spring into action even on the cloudiest of days with this sunrise lamp
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If the thought of the Sonic Bomb makes you recoil in fear of your day ahead, then opt for the Phillips Wake Up Light for a gentle alarm clock that won’t burst your eardrums. This clock will ease you into the day and is ideal for those who hate dark mornings. However, if this is a little too gentle for your liking, it does have a sound alarm option (nowhere near as intrusive as the Sonic Bomb, though) and it doubles nicely as a bedside lamp.
3. iHome Bluetooth Alarm Clock
Start your day the smart way with this funky smartphone hub
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you currently use the alarm on your phone, then this is the alarm clock for you. There is nothing special about the alarm options but you can choose from a range of alarm settings and funky coloured lights to wake up to. It also boasts echo recognition and a Bluetooth Speaker for plug and play music from your smartphone.
4. iLuv SmartShaker
The silent alarm that is deceptively good at waking you up
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
We know it sounds weird, but bear with us. The iLuv Smart Shaker is an alarm that doesn’t use sound to wake you up. This is great for people who tend to sleep through their alarms as it doesn’t make everyone else angry when you don’t switch it off. It’s a vibrating alarm that quietly and gently wakes you without disrupting the whole house. If you like the idea of the Sonic Bomb Alarm but think it’s a bit too intense, then the Smart Shaker is the way to go.
5. WITTI Design BEDDI Glow
An intelligent clock packed with features
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Although on the pricier side, this alarm clock is an intelligent gadget that offers a range of features. If you find it difficult to fall asleep, then this clock is the one to get. It has a selection of soothing sounds and a white noise setting to help you nod off. The alarm clock itself is powered by an app where you can choose a default alarm sound or your favourite tune.
6. Amazon Echo Spot
A wake-up call direct from the future
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It's a darn sight pricier than your average alarm clock, but by gosh is it smarter, too. The Echo Spot is actually more of a smart speaker with excellent alarm clock functionality, so while it's engineered to come in particularly handy on groggy mornings with its clear full-colour face, which displays relevant tidbits of info, and excellent voice recognition, it also works wonders all round as a personal assistant and smart home hub, as well as waking you up with music and more.
7. Pictek Projection Clock
An LED Alarm Clock that will ensure you don’t forget the time
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This large LED digital alarm clock is so '90s it hurts, but we guarantee you’ll never forget the time with its big blue digits projected on your ceiling. Other than that it’s fairly low key with two alarm settings. Its lack of other features means you’re simply paying for the novelty, but what a cool novelty it is.
8. The Conran Shop Block Alarm Clock
Stainless steel and a sleek analogue face make this a standout piece for the bedside table
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stainless steel might seem a little OTT when it comes to materials built to last in the bedroom – then again, if you've a history of throwing well-meaning alarm clocks at the wall, perhaps not – but here it makes for a good-looking and discernibly high-quality piece. While charmingly analogue, there's more functionality than meets the eye, with whole-dial illumination by pushing the snooze button, alarm movement and luminescent hands and indices.
9. YOKKAO Digital LED Desk Clock
A subtle and smart LED alarm clock
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you like LED clocks but the Picteck Projection Clock was a bit much for you, this swanky wooden clock with hidden LED is a subtle alternative that would look great on any bedside table or desk. it also boasts more features including voice and sound recognition so that you can switch it off remotely. If you’re fussy about time settings you can choose between a 12 or 24 hour clock.
10. AZATOM Home Hub
The smartphone lover’s alarm clock
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is a great value docking station that makes one of the best alarm clocks for iPhones and can also be used with any other smartphone via bluetooth connectivity. Sync your phone alarm with the dock for a louder wake up call through the speakers with your favourite music or FM Radio.