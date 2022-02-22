Hints & Tips

Tempur has many deals and discounts running on its website and in stores. The ‘Special Offers’ section has huge offers on single, double, king and super king mattresses, ergonomic pillows and bed bases. In the Tempur ‘Outlet’ section, you can find refurbished, returned and ex-display products at reduced prices. As Tempur is stocked and sold at big third party retailers, you can find individual deals on Tempur products, especially during the seasonal sales periods like Black Friday and Boxing Day.

Tempur runs a special deal on its Tempur-Fit mattress protector. When you order a king size mattress Tempur mattress, you can get the Tempur-Fit mattress protector for free.

FAQs

Does Tempur offer free delivery? Yes. Free delivery is available on all orders, no matter the cost or the size of the item.

What’s the Tempur returns policy? Tempur has multiple returns policies depending on what you order. All Tempur mattresses come with a 100 night trial, so you can test it out and send it back if you don’t like it within this time. All Tempur pillows come with a 30 night trial, so you have 30 days to try it and send it back if you’re unhappy with it. For other items, you can return your order within 14 days of delivery. To start a return, fill out a Tempur return request form. Once Tempur has received your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, Tempur will send you a confirmation email with tracking and courier information inside. Use this to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Tempur accepts all major credit and debit cards and American Express.

What warranties are available? The Tempur quality guarantee is a manufacturer’s warranty which covers all new and genuine Tempur products. Mattresses, mattress protectors, bed bases and frames are protected for 10 years, pillows, quilts, sofa beds and linen have a 3 year warranty and covers and sleep masks have a 2 year warranty.

Is there a Tempur store near me? Yes. There are Tempur stores in Kent, London, Milton Keynes, Somerset, Bridgend, Swindon, Durham and Yorkshire. There are also other stores and outlets around the world and you can find Tempur in third party stores.

How do I contact the Tempur customer service team? To contact Tempur, call 0800 0111 083, email consumer@tempur.co.uk or start a live chat on the website.

The Tempur Original mattress

(Image credit: Tempur)

As experts in sleep technology, Tempur is best known for its best selling mattresses and comfortable materials. If you’re looking to get started with a Tempur mattress model, start with the Tempur Original which uses the materials originally created and used by NASA.

The Tempur Original comes in three depths: 21cm, 25cm and 30cm. Depending on the depth you choose, the mattress will have a different name, like Supreme, Elite and Luxe. All three mattresses are topped with a layer of its signature viscoelastic material, followed by a layer of support material and durabase technology. Durabase technology works in conjunction with the other foam layers that maximises comfort and support, as well as regulating body temperature.

Unlike most mattresses and mattress companies, Tempur rarely uses springs; the Tempur Original is just made up of memory foam. The Tempur Original mattresses typically fall in the middle of the firmness scale and have a soft-medium feel. The Tempur memory foam mattress softens around the body and gently envelopes it while you sleep. The foam adapts instantly whether you move around a lot or not. If you’re sharing a bed with someone, there’s no motion transfer so you can easily sleep next to someone who fidgets and barely feel them moving.

All Tempur Original mattresses are available in multiple sizes, including single, double, king, super king and special custom sizes. As they’re top quality mattresses, the price is higher than some other mattress companies but if you want a memory foam mattress, Tempur is a good brand to go with.

The best Tempur sleep accessories

(Image credit: Tempur)

While Tempur is best known for its memory foam mattresses and pillows, it offers a wide range of sleeping accessories for a perfect night’s sleep. With the Tempur accessories collection, you can find accompanying products for your current bed setup or you can find comfortable items for travelling and working.

One of our favourite sleep tech accessories from Tempur is the Tempur-Pedic Sleep Mask. Just like a Tempur mattress shapes around your body, this eye mask moulds to your face. If you find that your eye mask tends to fall down your face while you sleep, you won’t have to worry about that with the Tempur version. It sits comfortably, blocks out any unwanted light and won’t budge from where it’s sitting.

If you travel a lot, a comfortable travel pillow can make long flights and prolonged bouts of sitting down much more comfortable. Tempur have plenty of travel pillows to choose from, including original, comfort and transit models. The typical croissant-shaped travel pillow is the Tempur Transit which is filled with supportive material and supports the neck and head comfortably.

While you don’t normally sleep in slippers, they can definitely make you feel cosy and ready for bed. Tempur suede slippers incorporate Tempur inspired material in the insole and durable soles for indoor and outdoor wear. They’re available in boots or slip-on styles and Tempur regularly run a slipper sale where you can get Tempur slippers at discounted prices.