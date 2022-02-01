Hints & Tips

FAQs

What are the Lovell Soccer delivery options? Customers can choose between standard, express, premium express or oversized delivery. All delivery options will have to be paid for and standard delivery is £4.99 and takes between 5-7 working days.

What is the Lovell Soccer returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Lovell Soccer order, you can return your products within 28 days of purchase for a refund or exchange. Make sure you send your order back in original condition, packaging and labels. To start a return, you’ll need to fill out a return form that was sent to you with your confirmation email and include this in your return package. A refund will be processed once Lovell Soccer have received and assessed the product.

Can I track my order? When you purchase from Lovell Soccer, you’ll receive an email confirmation. This will contain tracking information and a link where you can monitor your order status and progress. If you choose premium express delivery, your order will be delivered by DPD so you’ll also get updates from them as to the status of your order.

If I order multiple items, will they all arrive at the same time? Lovell Soccer has multiple warehouses so your order might be packed into separate packages and delivered on different days. Your email confirmation will likely communicate to you if any items will arrive separately and you won’t be charged for any additional delivery costs.

What payment methods are available? Lovell Soccer accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Amazon Pay.

Is there a Lovell Soccer store near me? No. Lovell Soccer is an online-only store so you’ll have to shop on their website.

How do I contact the Lovell Soccer customer service team? To get in touch with Lovell Soccer, you’ll need to submit a ticket on their website. Alternatively, you can message them on Facebook or Twitter and they’ll get back to you within an hour.

Whether you’re a professional football player or you play recreationally, having the right kit can help improve your game. While buying lots of kit might not be within your budget, it’s important to get the basics right, like football boots, shirts, shorts and socks.

Football socks are extremely important as they provide the right fit and protection while you play, plus they cover and keep your shin guards in place during games or training. There are multiple types of football socks available on the market, made of premium materials that give you a comfortable wearing experience and support your feet to prevent injury and fatigue. Cotton, polyester and a synthetic blend are popular materials that are breathable, comfortable and keep water away from the skin without absorbing too much moisture.

Some key features to look at when buying football socks are protection, wicking and sensitivity. Starting with protection, you’re going to want to make sure your socks aren’t going to rub and give you any cuts or blisters. We need our feet to get around so you don’t want to be in any kind of pain during or after a game. Socks with good grips can also help keep your feet in better positions which can help you avoid injuries. Wicking or moisture wicking is a fabric feature which prevents moisture from getting into your clothes or on the skin. You can get this type of fabric in shirts, shorts and socks and this makes playing in the rain much more comfortable and less soggy. It’s important to make sure the fabric you’re using is sensitive, especially if you have sensitive skin or are prone to infections.

Coaching equipment from Lovell Soccer

As experts in football, training and coaching, Lovell Soccer offers a range of coaching equipment to help football coaches and teams improve their game and make their workouts more exciting. If you need to update your coaching equipment, make sure to have a look at Lovell Soccer and choose premium high quality gear so you won’t need to replace anything too quickly.

The basic equipment you’ll need to start football coaching is obviously a ball. If you don’t have a football, you can’t play… it’s as simple as that! Keeping a pump on hand is also helpful so your ball doesn’t deflate while it’s being kicked around. For carrying multiple balls, invest in a ball carrier so you don’t have to do any juggling.

Now that the basics are out of the way, look into pieces of gear that you can use to set up drills. Cones, bibs and markers are all handy to have in your coaching bag so you can organise warmups and separate your teams. Of course, you’re also going to need a whistle especially if you’ve got lots of kids or adults that you’re teaching. To visualise specific plays, having a pad of paper and pen is always helpful so you can draw it out and show it to them in on paper and in action at the same time. Finally, make sure you have a medical kit at hand and any spare items that your players might forget to bring, like goalkeeper gloves, tape and shin pads.