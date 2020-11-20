The best Microsoft Surface Go 2 Black Friday deals

There's nothing quite like browsing the best Black Friday deals at this time of year, mostly because pretty much everything – new and old – is discounted, from the latest gadgets to fitness to fashion. A great example of this, in the 2-in-1 tablet and laptop field, is the Microsoft Surface Go 2, which is currently discounted down to some incredibly attractive price points.

The Surface Go 2 is the smallest and lightest Surface device, offering a 10.5-inch touchscreen and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. It's perfect for students or professionals who don't need to do anything too intensive (think writing over video editing) and that's reflected in its low price.

That's not to say the Surface Go 2 doesn't pack a bit of a punch though: it still runs Windows 10 and has the latest Intel processors designed for notebooks. There's also up to 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD alongside a 4G/LTE option.

What sets the Go 2 apart, though, is the combination of touchscreen and keyboard, the Surface Go Type Cover, that can turn a tablet into a laptop in a second, backed up by having a full computer operating system in Windows 10. If you're worried you won't be able to do everything you want on an iPad, the Go 2 is well worth a look.

