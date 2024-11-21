What the T3 team are buying in the Black Friday sales 2024

The best Black Friday deals are here for another year, and so far, the 2024 sales are offering huge price cuts on TVs, phones, air fryers, mattresses, smartwatches, gym clothes, and much more.

The T3 team has covered the Black Friday sales for years and to help you save extra money on top quality products, we’ll be hunting down the cheapest prices from multiple retailers and brands. But if you need some shopping inspiration or you’re just curious about what our team of deals hunters will be buying for themselves, here’s what the T3 team is buying for Black Friday this year.

Mat Gallagher, Editor-in-Chief:

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

This Christmas, I'm looking to upgrade my home tree, so for Black Friday I'm keeping an eye out for discounts on smart tree lights . I'd love to get the Philips Hue Festavia lights if they come down enough, but otherwise I'm also keeping an eye on the Govee Christmas String Lights , as they often have some money off and are already pretty good value. I'm also looking to buy a 3-pin EV charger . I can't get a full wallbox home charger installed just yet, but these models feature a standard three-pin plug, so you can charge your electric car from any socket.

Mike Lowe, Tech Editor:

(Image credit: Amazon)

Having gone all-in on LEGO last year , this Black Friday I’m eyeing-up a great little travel tech gadget that breathes new life into the best headphones (which I’m lucky enough to already own – but do keep your eyes peeled for Sony WH-1000XM5 deals nonetheless).

It’s called the Twelve South AirFly Duo and it plugs into the 3.5mm headphone ports that you find on planes – meaning you can use your favourite headphones wirelessly. Better still, the ‘Duo’ part means you can pair two sets – so for, say, a long train journey when watching the best streaming services on a tablet, you can watch with someone else. I can vouch for AirFly , as I’ve used it on many long-haul flights. The main problem is, as you’ve probably guessed, it’s small and easy to leave behind – which I’ve done recently and now need a replacement. So I’ll be tracking the Duo’s price in hope of the best deal.

Beth Girdler-Maslen, Home Editor:

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

This year, I’ve been putting in a lot more effort with my skincare routine and so I’m hoping that the Silk’n LED Face Mask 100 will be on sale this Black Friday. It’s one of the best LED face masks you can buy – and one of the more affordable ones on the market – and it’s already been given a price cut at Boots , so I’m hoping it might drop a little further as we get closer to the day.

As always, I’ll be on the hunt for Le Creuset deals, as I’m hosting Christmas again this year and am in desperate need of more serving dishes. I’m running my first marathon next year, so I’ll probably be hitting up the Gymshark sale for some cheap running gear, and I’ll also be using Black Friday to get my Christmas shopping started – I won’t be divulging exactly what I’ll be buying here so prying eyes don’t find out what they’re getting ahead of time (I’m looking at you, mum!).

Matt Kollat, Active Editor:

(Image credit: DJI)

As always, I aim not to buy anything random for myself this Black Friday (although historically, it's very likely to happen). I'll be on a mission to get some Christmas gifts for the family; exactly what is something I'm yet to figure out. Come to think of it, I'm always on a hunt for action camera accessories. I always fancied a Volta mount for my GoPro Hero 13 Black , so I might get one if there is one on offer. I also wouldn't mind a DJI Osmo Pocket 3 if there is a good deal somewhere. Realistically, though, it's more likely I'll end up buying something similar to the bright yellow adidas track pants I bought on Amazon Prime Day…

Rik Henderson, News Editor:

(Image credit: Boots)

While I’ve used Black Friday to buy major appliances in the past, as they can be hugely discounted, I’m not in the market for a kitchen upgrade or TV this year. Instead, I’ll be looking for the best booze bargains – having used sales periods to replenish my bulging drinks cabinet for a decade. But the one product I’m most hunting a deal for is the Tom Ford fragrance, Oud Minerale.

I’m somewhat a collector of posh scents and am always looking for a Tom Ford, Creed or Penhaligon’s bargain, and this time around, it’s the former’s Oud Minerale eu de parfum that has piqued my interest. Usually £108 for a 50ml bottle, I’ve already seen it on Boots.com for £86.40, which I’ve bookmarked. However, there could be further deals as we build up to Black Friday itself so I’ll continue my hunt for a few more days.

Emily Pursel, Social Media Editor:

(Image credit: Apple)

I’m a little overwhelmed just thinking about Black Friday! There probably won’t be any big ticket items on the list for me, but I might try and pick up some bits and bobs if I see a good enough deal. That includes some more Apple AirTags , and maybe a few bits of kit for my (pathetic) home office/studio if they drop low enough.

Sam Cross, Senior Staff Writer:

(Image credit: Amazon)

This Black Friday, I find myself in the unusual position of having an empty shopping list. My one must-buy item this year was a pair of SSDs which I gambled on at Amazon Prime Day, leaving me window shopping this time out. However, I am in the market for a new blender, and really like the look of this Nutribullet at its lowest price ever .

I do also have a basket full of gear for my mirrorless camera , and a hearty enough discount on any of that would be enough to sway me. I’m particularly keeping an eye on the Sigma 18-50mm f2.8 lens , though it’d need a healthy price cut to tempt me.

Of course, with so much of my focus on the best watch deals, I’ll be keeping an eye out for any certified bargains on that front, too. Do I need another watch? Probably not. But there are enough deals to be had early on that it may not be wise to say no!

Max Freeman-Mills, Tech Staff Writer:

(Image credit: Amazon)

I'm lucky in that reviewing controllers means I've been using a high-end SCUF Reflex to game on my PS5 for a few years now, and loving it – but the worst has finally happened. I've got a drifting analogue stick that's starting to become a bigger and bigger issue, so a new controller might be needed (to pair with my new PS5 Pro ).

While I've got every reason to double down on SCUF again, I'd love to pick up Sony's own competitor, the Playstation DualSense Edge , if there's any sort of genuinely chunky discount this year. These haven't arrived at any point yet, but with the base PS5 starting to get some deals, I'm really hoping this Black Friday can oblige. With the best integration on the PS5's own software, and some really nice-looking design touches, it would be an ideal replacement.

Lizzie Wilmot, Home Staff Writer:

(Image credit: Amazon)

Now that temperatures have dropped, I'm on the hunt for a cosy electric blanket this Black Friday. There are loads of different types out there, but I'm hoping the Slumberdown Elegantly Warm Luxury Heated Throw will get a good discount, especially as I've seen five star reviews across the board. It was reduced to just £50 during Amazon Big Day Deals, so fingers crossed!

Bryony Firth-Bernard, Active Staff Writer:

(Image credit: John Lewis)