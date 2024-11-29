5-star secret deal sees Lego Bowser suddenly drop to 2024's lowest price

As part of the best Black Friday deals I've been curating a best Lego Black Friday blog and finding all the best sets with the best discounts from a wide range of retailers. One unexpected source of greatness is Asda – yes, the place where you might do food shopping – which is giving some massive discounts at checkout on Lego!
View the Lego Mighty Bowser deal here
While Amazon once had The Mighty Bowser for sale at just over £160, somehow Asda has come out with an offer that beats that previous best by a good margin. That's thanks to two promotions at checkout: 'Spend £25 Save 20%' and '20% Off Toys'. It's a great deal for Mario's nemesis!
Lego's Super Mario brick sets have proven very popular recently, with this Bowser deal having previously sold out. Now King Koopa is back – and at a foot tall and over a foot wide, you'll need plenty of space to display him!
Nintendo seems to be everywhere at the moment: among Switch 2 rumours, I've been enjoying playing Nintendo's latest 5-star title, Zelda: Echoes of the Kingdom, and there's a pretty strong chance that the Switch OLED will dip in price for Black Friday sales too.
This Nintendo tie-in with Lego is one of my favourites for sure, though. I've almost bought Bowser so many times before, but never quite committed. Although it is payday, so I am feeling pretty wreckless. I'd kind-of like to see the model in person before though.
However, a little research shows this Lego Nintendo kit is a whopper: the 2807-piece model is over a foot tall, features new-at-launch Lego bricks to recreate his shell's spikes, plus there's a fireball-launching mechanism where Bowser can spit 'Lego fire'.
While you might think of Mario as 'a kids game', the Bowser model is actually rated as an 18+ Lego set – designed for adults given its level of complexity. That makes it easier to excuse buying one at this price when you're having a mid-life crisis, eh? And CamelCamelCamel confirms it's the cheapest of 2024, so that'll help to take the edge off...
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
