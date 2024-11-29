5-star secret deal sees Lego Bowser suddenly drop to 2024's lowest price

(Image credit: Lego / Future)
As part of the best Black Friday deals I've been curating a best Lego Black Friday blog and finding all the best sets with the best discounts from a wide range of retailers. One unexpected source of greatness is Asda – yes, the place where you might do food shopping – which is giving some massive discounts at checkout on Lego!

While Amazon once had The Mighty Bowser for sale at just over £160, somehow Asda has come out with an offer that beats that previous best by a good margin. That's thanks to two promotions at checkout: 'Spend £25 Save 20%' and '20% Off Toys'. It's a great deal for Mario's nemesis!

Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser
Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser : was £230 now £147.20 at George at Asda

Lego's Super Mario brick sets have proven very popular recently, with this Bowser deal having previously sold out. Now King Koopa is back – and at a foot tall and over a foot wide, you'll need plenty of space to display him!

Nintendo seems to be everywhere at the moment: among Switch 2 rumours, I've been enjoying playing Nintendo's latest 5-star title, Zelda: Echoes of the Kingdom, and there's a pretty strong chance that the Switch OLED will dip in price for Black Friday sales too.

This Nintendo tie-in with Lego is one of my favourites for sure, though. I've almost bought Bowser so many times before, but never quite committed. Although it is payday, so I am feeling pretty wreckless. I'd kind-of like to see the model in person before though.

However, a little research shows this Lego Nintendo kit is a whopper: the 2807-piece model is over a foot tall, features new-at-launch Lego bricks to recreate his shell's spikes, plus there's a fireball-launching mechanism where Bowser can spit 'Lego fire'.

While you might think of Mario as 'a kids game', the Bowser model is actually rated as an 18+ Lego set – designed for adults given its level of complexity. That makes it easier to excuse buying one at this price when you're having a mid-life crisis, eh? And CamelCamelCamel confirms it's the cheapest of 2024, so that'll help to take the edge off...

