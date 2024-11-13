It's November and that means it's dealsageddon from pretty much every retailer right now. We've seen plenty of the best Black Friday deals from all kinds of sources, with Argos' best deals also performing well. But it's Amazon's early promotions that have served up this little treat from Nintendo.
Check out the Nintendo Switch deal on Amazon
I was scouring Amazon for the hottest Switch bargain and stumbled upon this great option: a Switch OLED bundled with Super Mario Bros. Wonder – but priced at less than a standalone Switch OLED would usually cost! That's a real bargain, so long as you're happy with the white finish console, as that's the only option in this bundle.
Nintendo's 5-star console bundled with a 5-star Mario game. What's not to love? While it's largely expected that the Switch is approaching the end of its life, at this low price it's a deal if you're one of the handful of people who doesn't own one yet!
Mario Wonder (as it's often abbreviated) is one of my favourite Mario games of recent times – it's a side-scrolling, old-skool-styled game that'll please older gamers and kids alike. Not that it's childsplay – the difficultly curve is perfectly judged.
I verified on CamelCamelCamel, the third-party price tracking site, and it confirms the bundle has never been cheaper. Indeed, if you were to buy the game and console together then it would have cost you over £318 at one point – it's far less in this deal, which makes the game effectively free.
There are stacks more games on the Switch that are well worth playing, too, so it'll keep you entertained well into next year if you're looking for more titles. Indeed, the last 12 months have seen new Mario, new Zelda (both open-world and isometric open-world!) and plenty more besides.
Nintendo is the master of gaming IPs and this bundle is a great gateway in – perfect for a holiday gift or just an excuse to entertain the inner kid in you.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
