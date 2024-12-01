Argos Cyber Monday sale LIVE – The best Argos deals available to buy

Black Friday finally arrived – and while the day itself was over in a flash, the sales long-weekend has plenty more to offer! That means the best Cyber Monday deals are now in full swing, with retailers having changed their language to focus around the best Cyber buys.

Argos' sale has featured some standout offers that are well worth your attention. As one of the biggest retailers in the UK, it offers tech, toys and home products that, in some instances, you can't buy elsewhere. It's all those top Cyber Monday goodies that we're here to highlight – live and direct.

T3's team of tech experts has been flicking through Argos' virtual catalogue and hunting out those top Cyber deals. With decades of expertise, we know the best products and deals when we see them – and below we've picked out a choice top selection from Argos' sale. Beyond that is our live blog, to keep you fully informed of the latest Cyber Monday comings and goings.

Argos Cyber Monday deal highlights

Argos Cyber Monday laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M3 2024: was £1,099 now £849 at Argos The latest version of Apple's super-popular 13-inch laptop delivers silent and powerful use – as there's no fan to distract. The M3 processor offers brilliant battery life, too, which makes this laptop a superb workhorse – whether for work, play or both. It's far cheaper than direct from Apple right now, too. Update 1 Dec: Out of stock for delivery, but there are in-store pick-ups available should you wish to go collect in person.

Argos Cyber Monday Lego deals

Lego Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was £150 now £100 at Argos Save on this 2660-piece model of the world's most famous wizarding school and the surrounding grounds. This set even includes the infamous flying car and Womping Willo from the second movie! Update 30 Nov: I'm also seeing this as 'Out of stock' for delivery, but there are in-store collections available at many locations.

Argos Cyber Monday gaming deals

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was £479.99 now £399.99 at Argos Sony's official sale is live, with Argos also in on the action – netting a great discount on the latest 'standard' PS5 model. The PS5 Pro costs a lot more, making this the natural choice for most potential buyers.

Sony PlayStation VR2 headset: was £529.99 now £339.99 at Argos Sold out on Amazon at this price, the PSVR2 is much better value this Black Friday at Argos. And, thanks to a recent update, it can now be used with a PC, not only the PS5.

Argos Cyber Monday TV deals

Hisense E6N 65-inch: was £499 now £429 at Argos There's now a significant £70 price drop to be had on the great value 65-inch Hisense E6N, which delivers a superior viewing experience thanks to a quad-core 4K processor and some top-tier panel materials.

LG OLED B4 48-inch: was £899.99 now £799 at Argos There's a lot to like about the LG OLED B4, from the stunning 4K picture quality to the Magic Remote. Excellent blacks, viewing angles, and colour accuracy all add up to an impressive television package.

Argos Cyber Monday home tech deals

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Argos T3's Tech Editor has been using Ring for years, having even hard-wired the product in to avert any battery-changing needs, and finds it a game-changer for deliveries to the front door (there's a lot of tech parcels coming and going in this job). This half-price deal is a no-brainer, for sure.

Argos Cyber Monday headphones deals