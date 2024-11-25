I have been writing about games for more than three decades and we've never had it so good. The PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro are the pinnacle of home consoles and, when matched with a suitable 4K HDR TV, they are capable of gaming experiences we could only have dreamed of back then.

The only problem is that gaming's not exactly a cheap hobby these days, although that's where Black Friday comes in. Whether you're looking for a new PS5, a game or an accessory for your existing console, you can currently get all of the above with big discounts.

That's why I've been scouring UK retailers to find the very best gaming deals in the Black Friday weeks, which you can check out below. The T3 team will also be updating this round-up regularly with their own recommended products from PlayStation or third-parties. So check out the biggest bargains below and come back often to see what other offers we've found.

PlayStation Black Friday 2024: best PS5 console deals

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: was £389.99 now £309 at Amazon The cheapest way to get into PS5 gaming, the Digital Edition version of the PS5 Slim doesn't come with a disc drive but is the same in every other way. You can always add a 4K Blu-ray drive later, if you like.

PlayStation Black Friday 2024: best PS5 controller deals

Sony DualSense Edge pro controller: was £209.99 now £179.99 at Argos Sony's official pro controller for the PS5 is available with a great Black Friday discount. It can be adjusted and reprogrammed, while the thumbstick modules can be swapped out with replacements, extending its lifespan.

PlayStation Black Friday 2024: best PSVR2 headset deals

Sony PlayStation VR2 headset: was £529.99 now £339 at Amazon Considered very expensive at launch, the PSVR2 is much better value with its Black Friday discount. And, thanks to a recent update, it can now be used with a PC, not just the PS5.