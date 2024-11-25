Live
Best PlayStation Black Friday deals live – PS5 consoles, games and accessories bargains
Check out the latest PlayStation deals as they happen
I have been writing about games for more than three decades and we've never had it so good. The PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro are the pinnacle of home consoles and, when matched with a suitable 4K HDR TV, they are capable of gaming experiences we could only have dreamed of back then.
The only problem is that gaming's not exactly a cheap hobby these days, although that's where Black Friday comes in. Whether you're looking for a new PS5, a game or an accessory for your existing console, you can currently get all of the above with big discounts.
That's why I've been scouring UK retailers to find the very best gaming deals in the Black Friday weeks, which you can check out below. The T3 team will also be updating this round-up regularly with their own recommended products from PlayStation or third-parties. So check out the biggest bargains below and come back often to see what other offers we've found.
Best PlayStation Black Friday 2024: quick links
- PS Plus: save up the 30% on PS Plus subscriptions
- PS5 games: there's up to 60% off digital PS5 games
- See the entire PlayStation Black Friday sale
PlayStation Black Friday 2024: best PS5 console deals
The cheapest way to get into PS5 gaming, the Digital Edition version of the PS5 Slim doesn't come with a disc drive but is the same in every other way. You can always add a 4K Blu-ray drive later, if you like.
The current best UK deal for the PS5 Slim (which comes with a 4K Blu-ray drive as standard) is via Amazon. It undercuts Sony's own deals.
Considering it has only just hit stores, you can imagine that deals on the PS5 Pro are rare. However, EE has knocked £36 off the retail price if you're quick.
PlayStation Black Friday 2024: best PS5 controller deals
Sony's official pro controller for the PS5 is available with a great Black Friday discount. It can be adjusted and reprogrammed, while the thumbstick modules can be swapped out with replacements, extending its lifespan.
Available in white and black to suit the PS5 (or just black), Nacon's pro controller is highly customisable and officially licensed by PlayStation. It can also be used with other devices, as it comes with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
Sony's standard PS5 controller is on sale in a myriad of different colours right now – including this Cosmic Red variant that's proven popular.
PlayStation Black Friday 2024: best PSVR2 headset deals
Considered very expensive at launch, the PSVR2 is much better value with its Black Friday discount. And, thanks to a recent update, it can now be used with a PC, not just the PS5.
If you're willing to spend a fraction more on the PSVR2 headset, you can get it with one of the best VR games around – Horizon Call of the Mountain.
PlayStation Black Friday 2024: best PS5 SSD deals
Far exceeding Sony's minimum specifications, the WD_Black SN850X is T3's favourite SSD expansion card for the PS5 – especially at this price.
If you're looking for additional PS5 storage, this 2TB SSD card from Addlink is a great option. It's also reasonably priced for more than double the storage of the original console.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Treat your ears
SteelSeries has a fine reputation when it comes to gaming headsets, and this Arctis Nova wireless model has been designed especially for the PlayStation 5. It comes with a dedicated USB-C dongle for low latency play, plus 38 hours of battery life.
Cyberpunk and its excellent DLC
There has never been a better time to play Cyberpunk 2077. Not only has it received years of updates and patches to make it one of the best RPGs of all time, you get the expanded DLC – Phantom Liberty – included with this Ultimate Edition.