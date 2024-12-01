Live

Best Lego deals LIVE – The best Cyber Monday Lego offers available

Who doesn't love Lego? Here are the top discounts on the best sets

Mike Lowe
By
last updated
Contributions from
in Deals

"Lego's just for kids"? Pff, c'mon! The Danish company has offered builds for adults for years now – so whether you're shopping for yourself or pretending to seek out a deal for someone else, I'm here to tracking the best Lego offers as part of the best Cyber Monday sales.

There's been no shortage of offers, especially now that the Black Friday long weekend is upon us. I started this live blog last week, having seen the best Amazon deals and best Argos deals offer so many great Lego offers. Since the likes of Nintendo, Lego, Asda and more have got in on the action. Lego's official sale is now live, too– and I'm hoping there'll be some genuine new Cyber deal additions from that.

The target audiences for Lego's products differ, as does the variance in asking price, but I've broken this guide into sections – from a star deal, to the biggest discounts for adults, offers under £100 and deals under £50. Whether you're into Star Wars, Disney, Nintendo, The Lord of the Rings, NASA, or pretty much anything – there's a Lego deal for everyone. The live blog beyond highlights all the latest Cyber updates, so stay tuned.

Lego best Cyber Monday highlights

Lego star deal

Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser
Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser : was £230 now £160.99 at My Nintendo Store UK

Lego Super Mario sets have proven popular recently, with this Bowser deal having previously sold out. Now King Koopa is back. Asda is offering double checkout discount codes that drop this price to the lowest 2024 has seen.

Update 1 Dec: Asda's deal has changed, now that Black Friday is done. While you can still buy from Asda, the better place is Nintendo's store – so I've updated the link and price above!

View Deal

Best Lego deals under £50

Lego Harry Potter Mandrake Magical Plant
Lego Harry Potter Mandrake Magical Plant: was £59.99 now £39.99 at very.co.uk

What I initially thought to be the most unimaginative bit of Lego I'd ever seen – er, it's a plant – turns out to be more than the eye first sees. Yep, you can pull the Mandrake out of the pot – and very detailed it is too. I'm tempted to buy at this price...

View Deal
Lego Minecraft The Badlands Mineshaft Set
Lego Minecraft The Badlands Mineshaft Set: was £55 now £38.50 at George at Asda

Minecraft is a seriously big deal right now – especially with the movie around the corner. This set at Asda has extra taken off at the checkout stage, which makes it cheaper than from anywhere else right now.

Update 29 Nov: Wow! Asda is offering 20% off when you spend over £25, so in addition to the checkout special discount you get double discount – making this 44% off!

View Deal

Best Lego deals under £100

Lego Icons Holiday Main Street
Lego Icons Holiday Main Street: was £89.99 now £89.99 at John Lewis

Do things get any more Christmassy? Look at this John Lewis exclusive and challenge yourself to not buy it! It's December now, so time to get in the festive spirit...

View Deal
Lego Technic Ford GT 2022
Lego Technic Ford GT 2022: was £104.99 now £79.99 at George at Asda

The best price on this superb Ford GT from Lego Technic undercuts all the other big sellers. It's a great rendition of the famous car that builders and car enthusiasts will equally love.

Update 30 Nov: Out of stock at John Lewis, but Asda's promo-at-checkout means it's only a few pounds pricier – I've updated the link and pricing above.

View Deal

Best Lego deals for adults

Lego Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System Set
Lego Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System Set: was £219.99 now £186.99 at Amazon

Halfway to the moon cheaper than from Lego.com directly, this Lego Icons NASA launch system set is an epic – and it's not been this cheap for a couple of months now.

View Deal
Lego Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum Doctor Strange Set
Lego Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum Doctor Strange Set: was £215 now £171.99 at disneystore.co.uk

Never rule out Asda when it comes to deals! The supermarket favourite has undercut Amazon with this particular Marvel Dr. Strange set – which is in high demand.

Update 29 Nov: while this was £170 at Asda, it sold out – but it's £1.99 more at Disney Store, so I've updated the link and price to reflect that.

View Deal

Payday treat! Lego deals over £250

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: was £410 now £306.99 at John Lewis

Another big build that's perfect for Harry Potter fans – and John Lewis secures the best deal (by a single penny versus Argos' offer). You can even split the payments into four using Clearpay without needing to pay interest – which makes the £76.75 per month seem like magic, almost...

View Deal
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series: was £734.99 now £524.99 at John Lewis

The ultimate set for Star Wars fans. Sure, it still costs a packet, but there's a massive 7,500 elements in this build. This deal sold out at many retailers – and this might be one of the last places to buy at a discount rate.

Update 1 Dec: John Lewis' £525 stock sold out, so I've updated the next-best deal at Zavvi

View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

The perfect deal for younglings

Lego Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base Set
Lego Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base Set: was £150 now £89.99 at Argos

While many of the Lego sets we've featured are really for adult collectors and builders, this one is amazing for kids. It's nice and sizeable so they feel the accomplishment of building it, but also has a bevvy of minifigures to encourage some actual play once it's finished – and there's even a bonus spaceship in the mix.

View Deal

Cyber Monday offers up a space-age deal

Lego Technic NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle
Lego Technic NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle: was £189.99 now £138.99 at Amazon

This brilliant kit is another great option for any lover of space exploration – it's a faithful recreation of the classic LRV, and has plenty of unbelievable details.

View Deal

Gotta be fast! This Sonic set won't cost you as much Green (Hill Zone)

Lego Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone
Lego Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone: was £69.99 now £41.99 at LEGO

Lego has partnered with Sega for various ventures – this Sonic set was one of the first. I built it in 2022, and it's not expected to continue as an on-sale item for much longer, so this is a sweet deal for a retiring product. It's even of a gift-worthy price, I reckon.

View Deal

Keep the change, ya filthy animal

Lego Ideas Home Alone McCallisters House
Lego Ideas Home Alone McCallisters House: was £259.99 now £229.99 at Zavvi UK

As it turns December tomorrow, it's officially okay to get festive. And there aren't many Christmas movies more classic than Home Alone. That Lego makes this set is a thing of wonder – especially as Zavvi has it discounted and with a free shipping code LEGOBF to enter at checkout.

View Deal

We're going to need a bigger pay check

Lego

(Image credit: Lego)
Lego Ideas Jaws
Lego Ideas Jaws: was £129.99 now £129.99 at LEGO

I think Lego makes pretty much everything imaginable – but this official Jaws tie-in I've only just spotted. It's not on offer, as such, but it's far too cool to leave out of this live report.

"We're gonna need a bigger pay-check!". Good job it's payday weekend then, eh?

View Deal

Nintendo Store's Black Friday deals

Interestingly – and I spotted this with the best Lego Bowser discount – Nintendo's official store, under the 'Merchandise' section, has a bunch of Lego deals. They're all Nintendo related, naturally, but there are some good catches in there – including Animal Crossing, if that's more your thing. Here are my top pick:

The Star (Wars) deal is offline...

Lego Millennium Falcon BF deal

(Image credit: Lego)

Uh oh! If you missed out on the £524.99 online deal for the Millennium Falcon Collector's Edition then it's now no longer available at that price online.

However! If you have a John Lewis store nearby then it's worth checking out whether there's stock available – as some is still showing.

May the Black Friday Force be with you all...

On trend!

Lego Harry Potter Ollivanders & Madam Malkin's Robes
Lego Harry Potter Ollivanders & Madam Malkin's Robes: was £79.99 now £61.99 at very.co.uk

Very's site tells me with an on-fire purple sign that this Lego Harry Potter set is trending – probably because it's cheaper than anywhere else. There's a lot of Harry Potter Lego sets in these deals – and this one is a nice and intricate scene that looks like a lot of fun.

View Deal

Let's go retro

Lego Nintendo Entertainment System
Lego Nintendo Entertainment System: was £219.99 now £183.99 at LEGO

A Lego Insiders deal as this one reaches end-of-life, you'll need to be signed up and signed into Lego's site for the discount to apply. A great deal for retro gaming fans though – and can you believe that the NES launched over 40 years ago!?

View Deal

The Disney deal is done and dusted!

Lego Disney Advent Calendar
Lego Disney Advent Calendar: was £30 now £15 at freemans.com

This one's hard to ignore! Just in time for December's kick-off, the Lego Disney advent calendar is half-price at Freemans.

Yep, you guessed it, this great offer is now sold out!

View Deal

This deal Destroys!

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship
Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship: was £149.99 now £126.99 at Amazon

Here's A New Hope if you thought this Black Friday live blog had gone off the boil. Far from it: this 15% discount of the Imperial Star Destroyer is one of Amazon's flash deals – and very nice it is too.

View Deal

Another movie classic pulls up

Lego Icons Ghostbusters Ecto-1
Lego Icons Ghostbusters Ecto-1: was £210 now £140 at Argos

This is another amazing recent kit, a perfect pick for anyone who loves either the classic Ghostbusters movies or the modern sequels. It's oozing with amusing details, and isn't a slouch on the piece-count: over 2,300.

View Deal

A perfect option for Lego newcomers

Lego Icons Concorde
Lego Icons Concorde: was £170 now £113 at Argos

This could be perfect for any adult who's thought about trying Lego but never taken the plunge. It's not too fantastical, in case they want to feel a bit more mature, but still intricate and detailed enough to be a really satisfying build (with over 2,000 pieces).

View Deal

One of the most desirable kits ever

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: was £410 now £307 at Argos

We've already spotlit it further up, but to reiterate – this is one of the biggest sets you'll find, with over 6,000 pieces, and it's a real modern classic. You'll build the whole of Hogwarts, complete with some interior rooms and outdoor details, and happily spend hours doing so - with £103 off, it's a great time to pick this off your wishlist.

View Deal

A new movie icon

Lego Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter
Lego Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter: was £150 now £89.99 at Argos

If you enjoyed the stunning Dune movies, you'll probably already be interested in this superb set, which lets you build a lavishly mechanical ornithopter ship – complete with arms that can flap authentically at the push of a button. This is a brilliant price for such a big set.

View Deal

A true classic discounted

Lego Star Wars TIE Interceptor
Lego Star Wars TIE Interceptor: was £199.99 now £169.99 at Amazon

This is a dream set, in our opinion – it threads the needle of being extremely detailed but not truly bank-busting in price (especially with this discount). It's also not bulky enough to require that you move an entire room around to accommodate it, and is really fun to build.

View Deal

A super-classy deal

Lego Ideas Grand Piano
Lego Ideas Grand Piano: was £344.99 now £292.99 at Amazon

This is one of the classiest Lego models I've ever come across – an intricate and carefully designed replica of a Grand Piano. It's really gorgeous and ideal for any Lego-obsessed music-lover, but that £52 discount is what really seals the deal.

View Deal

One of the biggest and best sets ever

Lego The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell
Lego The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell: was £429.99 now £364.99 at Amazon

This is one of our favourite Lego sets ever, and it normally has a fairly huge price tag attached. Thanks to this massive discount, it's much less than usual, albeit still a pricy set – but for any fan of The Lord of the Rings, it's basically the dream addition to their collection.

View Deal

A huge Lego Star Wars deal docks at the spaceport

Lego Star Wars has been a simply enormous success for Lego over the last couple of decades, and that's resulted in some ridiculously massive high-end sets – and few are bigger than this huge Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser.

It's an enormous ship from the Clone Wars era of the saga, and with over 5,000 pieces it's a serious build; in fact, you'll probably need to think quite hard about where you could either display or store it once it's built. Regardless, though, it's the subject of a serious discount at Argos, where its price has been cut by £187.

Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser
Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser: was £560 now £373 at Argos

This is a huge deal for a huge ship – if you're a Star Wars fan with a burgeoning Lego collection, this surely has to be in your fleet. It's obviously still a pricy one, but this deal makes it way more affordable than usual.

View Deal

This ain't no cross-Stitch

Lego Disney Stitch
Lego Disney Stitch: was £60 now £44 at Argos

Love Lilo & Stitch? How about your own brick-based build of the latter? It's one of the cutest Disney and Lego collaborations we've seen – with the best price currently at Argos.

View Deal

A deal that's anything but City

Lego City Seaside Harbour with Cargo Ship
Lego City Seaside Harbour with Cargo Ship : was £74.99 now £49.99 at very.co.uk

A first entry from Very in this live blog – and a great discount for the under-£50 entries too! If you know a Lego City fan then this harbourside kit looks like an ideal gift for any avid collector.

View Deal

Get arty

Lego Art Hokusai – The Great Wave
Lego Art Hokusai – The Great Wave: