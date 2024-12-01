"Lego's just for kids"? Pff, c'mon! The Danish company has offered builds for adults for years now – so whether you're shopping for yourself or pretending to seek out a deal for someone else, I'm here to tracking the best Lego offers as part of the best Cyber Monday sales.

There's been no shortage of offers, especially now that the Black Friday long weekend is upon us. I started this live blog last week, having seen the best Amazon deals and best Argos deals offer so many great Lego offers. Since the likes of Nintendo, Lego, Asda and more have got in on the action. Lego's official sale is now live, too– and I'm hoping there'll be some genuine new Cyber deal additions from that.

The target audiences for Lego's products differ, as does the variance in asking price, but I've broken this guide into sections – from a star deal, to the biggest discounts for adults, offers under £100 and deals under £50. Whether you're into Star Wars, Disney, Nintendo, The Lord of the Rings, NASA, or pretty much anything – there's a Lego deal for everyone. The live blog beyond highlights all the latest Cyber updates, so stay tuned.

Lego Harry Potter Mandrake Magical Plant: was £59.99 now £39.99 at very.co.uk What I initially thought to be the most unimaginative bit of Lego I'd ever seen – er, it's a plant – turns out to be more than the eye first sees. Yep, you can pull the Mandrake out of the pot – and very detailed it is too. I'm tempted to buy at this price...

Lego Minecraft The Badlands Mineshaft Set: was £55 now £38.50 at George at Asda Minecraft is a seriously big deal right now – especially with the movie around the corner. This set at Asda has extra taken off at the checkout stage, which makes it cheaper than from anywhere else right now. Update 29 Nov: Wow! Asda is offering 20% off when you spend over £25, so in addition to the checkout special discount you get double discount – making this 44% off!

Lego Technic Ford GT 2022: was £104.99 now £79.99 at George at Asda The best price on this superb Ford GT from Lego Technic undercuts all the other big sellers. It's a great rendition of the famous car that builders and car enthusiasts will equally love. Update 30 Nov: Out of stock at John Lewis, but Asda's promo-at-checkout means it's only a few pounds pricier – I've updated the link and pricing above.

Lego Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum Doctor Strange Set: was £215 now £171.99 at disneystore.co.uk Never rule out Asda when it comes to deals! The supermarket favourite has undercut Amazon with this particular Marvel Dr. Strange set – which is in high demand. Update 29 Nov: while this was £170 at Asda, it sold out – but it's £1.99 more at Disney Store, so I've updated the link and price to reflect that.

