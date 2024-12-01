Live
Best Lego deals LIVE – The best Cyber Monday Lego offers available
Who doesn't love Lego? Here are the top discounts on the best sets
"Lego's just for kids"? Pff, c'mon! The Danish company has offered builds for adults for years now – so whether you're shopping for yourself or pretending to seek out a deal for someone else, I'm here to tracking the best Lego offers as part of the best Cyber Monday sales.
There's been no shortage of offers, especially now that the Black Friday long weekend is upon us. I started this live blog last week, having seen the best Amazon deals and best Argos deals offer so many great Lego offers. Since the likes of Nintendo, Lego, Asda and more have got in on the action. Lego's official sale is now live, too– and I'm hoping there'll be some genuine new Cyber deal additions from that.
The target audiences for Lego's products differ, as does the variance in asking price, but I've broken this guide into sections – from a star deal, to the biggest discounts for adults, offers under £100 and deals under £50. Whether you're into Star Wars, Disney, Nintendo, The Lord of the Rings, NASA, or pretty much anything – there's a Lego deal for everyone. The live blog beyond highlights all the latest Cyber updates, so stay tuned.
Lego best Cyber Monday highlights
Lego star deal
Lego Super Mario sets have proven popular recently, with this Bowser deal having previously sold out. Now King Koopa is back. Asda is offering double checkout discount codes that drop this price to the lowest 2024 has seen.
Update 1 Dec: Asda's deal has changed, now that Black Friday is done. While you can still buy from Asda, the better place is Nintendo's store – so I've updated the link and price above!
Best Lego deals under £50
What I initially thought to be the most unimaginative bit of Lego I'd ever seen – er, it's a plant – turns out to be more than the eye first sees. Yep, you can pull the Mandrake out of the pot – and very detailed it is too. I'm tempted to buy at this price...
Minecraft is a seriously big deal right now – especially with the movie around the corner. This set at Asda has extra taken off at the checkout stage, which makes it cheaper than from anywhere else right now.
Update 29 Nov: Wow! Asda is offering 20% off when you spend over £25, so in addition to the checkout special discount you get double discount – making this 44% off!
Best Lego deals under £100
Do things get any more Christmassy? Look at this John Lewis exclusive and challenge yourself to not buy it! It's December now, so time to get in the festive spirit...
The best price on this superb Ford GT from Lego Technic undercuts all the other big sellers. It's a great rendition of the famous car that builders and car enthusiasts will equally love.
Update 30 Nov: Out of stock at John Lewis, but Asda's promo-at-checkout means it's only a few pounds pricier – I've updated the link and pricing above.
Best Lego deals for adults
Halfway to the moon cheaper than from Lego.com directly, this Lego Icons NASA launch system set is an epic – and it's not been this cheap for a couple of months now.
Never rule out Asda when it comes to deals! The supermarket favourite has undercut Amazon with this particular Marvel Dr. Strange set – which is in high demand.
Update 29 Nov: while this was £170 at Asda, it sold out – but it's £1.99 more at Disney Store, so I've updated the link and price to reflect that.
Payday treat! Lego deals over £250
Another big build that's perfect for Harry Potter fans – and John Lewis secures the best deal (by a single penny versus Argos' offer). You can even split the payments into four using Clearpay without needing to pay interest – which makes the £76.75 per month seem like magic, almost...
The ultimate set for Star Wars fans. Sure, it still costs a packet, but there's a massive 7,500 elements in this build. This deal sold out at many retailers – and this might be one of the last places to buy at a discount rate.
Update 1 Dec: John Lewis' £525 stock sold out, so I've updated the next-best deal at Zavvi
LIVE: Latest Updates
The perfect deal for younglings
While many of the Lego sets we've featured are really for adult collectors and builders, this one is amazing for kids. It's nice and sizeable so they feel the accomplishment of building it, but also has a bevvy of minifigures to encourage some actual play once it's finished – and there's even a bonus spaceship in the mix.
Cyber Monday offers up a space-age deal
This brilliant kit is another great option for any lover of space exploration – it's a faithful recreation of the classic LRV, and has plenty of unbelievable details.
Gotta be fast! This Sonic set won't cost you as much Green (Hill Zone)
Lego has partnered with Sega for various ventures – this Sonic set was one of the first. I built it in 2022, and it's not expected to continue as an on-sale item for much longer, so this is a sweet deal for a retiring product. It's even of a gift-worthy price, I reckon.
Keep the change, ya filthy animal
As it turns December tomorrow, it's officially okay to get festive. And there aren't many Christmas movies more classic than Home Alone. That Lego makes this set is a thing of wonder – especially as Zavvi has it discounted and with a free shipping code LEGOBF to enter at checkout.
We're going to need a bigger pay check
I think Lego makes pretty much everything imaginable – but this official Jaws tie-in I've only just spotted. It's not on offer, as such, but it's far too cool to leave out of this live report.
"We're gonna need a bigger pay-check!". Good job it's payday weekend then, eh?
Nintendo Store's Black Friday deals
Interestingly – and I spotted this with the best Lego Bowser discount – Nintendo's official store, under the 'Merchandise' section, has a bunch of Lego deals. They're all Nintendo related, naturally, but there are some good catches in there – including Animal Crossing, if that's more your thing. Here are my top pick:
The Star (Wars) deal is offline...
Uh oh! If you missed out on the £524.99 online deal for the Millennium Falcon Collector's Edition then it's now no longer available at that price online.
However! If you have a John Lewis store nearby then it's worth checking out whether there's stock available – as some is still showing.
May the Black Friday Force be with you all...
On trend!
Very's site tells me with an on-fire purple sign that this Lego Harry Potter set is trending – probably because it's cheaper than anywhere else. There's a lot of Harry Potter Lego sets in these deals – and this one is a nice and intricate scene that looks like a lot of fun.
Let's go retro
A Lego Insiders deal as this one reaches end-of-life, you'll need to be signed up and signed into Lego's site for the discount to apply. A great deal for retro gaming fans though – and can you believe that the NES launched over 40 years ago!?
The Disney deal is done and dusted!
This one's hard to ignore! Just in time for December's kick-off, the Lego Disney advent calendar is half-price at Freemans.
Yep, you guessed it, this great offer is now sold out!
This deal Destroys!
Here's A New Hope if you thought this Black Friday live blog had gone off the boil. Far from it: this 15% discount of the Imperial Star Destroyer is one of Amazon's flash deals – and very nice it is too.
Another movie classic pulls up
This is another amazing recent kit, a perfect pick for anyone who loves either the classic Ghostbusters movies or the modern sequels. It's oozing with amusing details, and isn't a slouch on the piece-count: over 2,300.
A perfect option for Lego newcomers
This could be perfect for any adult who's thought about trying Lego but never taken the plunge. It's not too fantastical, in case they want to feel a bit more mature, but still intricate and detailed enough to be a really satisfying build (with over 2,000 pieces).
One of the most desirable kits ever
We've already spotlit it further up, but to reiterate – this is one of the biggest sets you'll find, with over 6,000 pieces, and it's a real modern classic. You'll build the whole of Hogwarts, complete with some interior rooms and outdoor details, and happily spend hours doing so - with £103 off, it's a great time to pick this off your wishlist.
A new movie icon
If you enjoyed the stunning Dune movies, you'll probably already be interested in this superb set, which lets you build a lavishly mechanical ornithopter ship – complete with arms that can flap authentically at the push of a button. This is a brilliant price for such a big set.
A true classic discounted
This is a dream set, in our opinion – it threads the needle of being extremely detailed but not truly bank-busting in price (especially with this discount). It's also not bulky enough to require that you move an entire room around to accommodate it, and is really fun to build.
A super-classy deal
This is one of the classiest Lego models I've ever come across – an intricate and carefully designed replica of a Grand Piano. It's really gorgeous and ideal for any Lego-obsessed music-lover, but that £52 discount is what really seals the deal.
One of the biggest and best sets ever
This is one of our favourite Lego sets ever, and it normally has a fairly huge price tag attached. Thanks to this massive discount, it's much less than usual, albeit still a pricy set – but for any fan of The Lord of the Rings, it's basically the dream addition to their collection.
A huge Lego Star Wars deal docks at the spaceport
Lego Star Wars has been a simply enormous success for Lego over the last couple of decades, and that's resulted in some ridiculously massive high-end sets – and few are bigger than this huge Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser.
It's an enormous ship from the Clone Wars era of the saga, and with over 5,000 pieces it's a serious build; in fact, you'll probably need to think quite hard about where you could either display or store it once it's built. Regardless, though, it's the subject of a serious discount at Argos, where its price has been cut by £187.
This is a huge deal for a huge ship – if you're a Star Wars fan with a burgeoning Lego collection, this surely has to be in your fleet. It's obviously still a pricy one, but this deal makes it way more affordable than usual.
This ain't no cross-Stitch
Love Lilo & Stitch? How about your own brick-based build of the latter? It's one of the cutest Disney and Lego collaborations we've seen – with the best price currently at Argos.
A deal that's anything but City
A first entry from Very in this live blog – and a great discount for the under-£50 entries too! If you know a Lego City fan then this harbourside kit looks like an ideal gift for any avid collector.