The best LEGO set I've ever built just hit its lowest price for Black Friday

If you're a big fan of The Lord of the Rings, and you should be, there are a couple of Lego sets that have almost certainly caught your eye over the last couple of years, with the biggest and most expensive being the Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set.

Normally priced at a massive £429.99, it's the one set I've enjoyed building the most over the last few years, with a fair few other Lego sets to my name. With over 6,000 pieces, it hides countless amazing references to the Peter Jackson movies, including whole interior parts that you can't even really see from most angles.

Now, Amazon's knocked this huge Lego set down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday, even though the day itself isn't for another week or so. This means you can grab Lego Rivendell for just £364.99. That might still be quite a chunk of change, but it's the sort of massive reduction that very rarely rolls around for Lego sets that are this popular and exclusive.

Of course, there's no getting around the fact that this is still a really pricey kit, even at its lowest price ever. For anyone looking to pick up a Lego bargain this Black Friday without necessarily remortgaging their home, there are other options if you search for them.

In particular I'm impressed by the reduction on this Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer set, which is down from £149.99 to £126.99 and might be a more logical choice if you're looking for a gift. After all, it's still a big enough set to impress plenty of people, but comes in much more affordable.

So, that should give you a couple of great options at different budget levels – but, again, I really can't rate the Rivendell set highly enough. I've built a lot of Lego in my time, and it blew me away with the level of detail and ingenuity on show. It's also one to dedicate a good chunk of time to – the build can take a couple of dozen hours if you relax and enjoy it.