Live

Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals live – all the latest bargains as they happen

T3's tech experts bring you all the best tech deals on Amazon this Black Friday

Rik Henderson
By
last updated
in Deals

While Black Friday is different to Amazon's other big sales events – as just about every retailer host their own sales, too – there's no denying just how important its participation can be.

It hosts 1,000s of deals online for more than a week, and it's latest extravaganza has already kicked off, long before Black Friday itself (which takes place on 29 November this year). It'll also run through to the end of Cyber Monday, 2 December, so there's plenty of opportunities to grab yourself some amazing tech bargains.

The only problem is, with so many products on offer with big discounts, what should you be looking for? That's where T3 comes in.

I'm a big advocate of Black Friday and similar sales events, and often hunt down for the best bargains myself – whether than be for a new TV, headphones, games console, or smartphone. The team are the same. So we're here to bring you our picks of the Amazon Black Friday deals live, as we find them.

We won't just recommend any old device neither – each product we recommend has been carefully curated as we know it's something worth buying, especially at the sale price. So, without further ado, here are our up-to-the-minute choices for what to buy in the 2024 sale.

Best Amazon Black Friday 2024 quick links

Best Amazon Black Friday 2024 tech deals: editor's pick

Here's my choice of the best tech deal on Amazon today.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £159 at Amazon

A hugely popular addition to Ninja's air fryer family, this dual drawer model has a staggering 34% off right now. Each zone can be heated independently, which is ideal to cook a whole chicken along with the veg to go with it.

View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

Apple Watch with a rare discount

With Apple having released its Series 10 Watch this year, you can get yourself a great Black Friday bargain on the previous model. The 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 can be yours for just £315 – 17% off the retail price.

Apple Watch Series 9, GPS 45mm, Midnight
Apple Watch Series 9, GPS 45mm, Midnight: was £379 now £315 at Amazon

The Series 9 Apple Watch comes with fitness tracking and blood oxygen sensors, and ECG functionality. It is water resistant and also has an always-on display so you can see the time without having to raise your wrist.

View Deal

A whole lot of money off a whole lot of smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the very best Android phones available today, and now you can get £250 off.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, 512GB, Titanium Gray
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, 512GB, Titanium Gray: was £1,349 now £1,099 at Amazon

Sporting 12GB of RAM and including the latest S Pen stylus in the box, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerhouse of a phone. It also comes with Galaxy AI – a suite of AI features that includes Circle to Search and Live Translate.

View Deal

Noise cancelling for less

Sony's WH-1000XM5 over-ears are among the best wireless headphones on the planet for noise cancelling. They are also supremely comfortable, so can be worn on long journeys. Usually £379, you can get them from Amazon this Black Friday for just £247 – a mammoth 35% off.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling wireless headphones: was £379 now £247 at Amazon

Sony's current ANC over-ears have won multiple awards and are among the very best you can buy today – especially at this price. They come in multiple colours, although the black version is currently the cheapest in the sale.

View Deal

Big screen thrills for under £380

Amazon recently introduced a new model to its Fire TV range, an Omni QLED set with a Mini-LED backlight, which is also on offer right now. However, if you're looking for an even bigger bargain, last year's Omni TVs have incredible Black Friday offers – including the 50-inch model with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, a 60Hz refresh rate for gaming, all for under £380.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series, 50-inch
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series, 50-inch: was £649.99 now £379.99 at Amazon

There's an amazing 42% off this 50-inch Omni QLED TV that comes with the Fire TV smart system, all the streaming apps you can imagine, and built-in Alexa as an assistant and for smart home control by voice.

View Deal