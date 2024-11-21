Live
Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals live – all the latest bargains as they happen
T3's tech experts bring you all the best tech deals on Amazon this Black Friday
While Black Friday is different to Amazon's other big sales events – as just about every retailer host their own sales, too – there's no denying just how important its participation can be.
It hosts 1,000s of deals online for more than a week, and it's latest extravaganza has already kicked off, long before Black Friday itself (which takes place on 29 November this year). It'll also run through to the end of Cyber Monday, 2 December, so there's plenty of opportunities to grab yourself some amazing tech bargains.
The only problem is, with so many products on offer with big discounts, what should you be looking for? That's where T3 comes in.
I'm a big advocate of Black Friday and similar sales events, and often hunt down for the best bargains myself – whether than be for a new TV, headphones, games console, or smartphone. The team are the same. So we're here to bring you our picks of the Amazon Black Friday deals live, as we find them.
We won't just recommend any old device neither – each product we recommend has been carefully curated as we know it's something worth buying, especially at the sale price. So, without further ado, here are our up-to-the-minute choices for what to buy in the 2024 sale.
Best Amazon Black Friday 2024 quick links
- Best Amazon devices deals
- Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals
- Best Amazon Black Friday headphone deals
- Best Amazon Black Friday smartphone deals
- Best Amazon Black Friday laptop deals
- Best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals
- Best Amazon Black Friday camera deals
- Best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals
- Best Amazon Lightning deals
Best Amazon Black Friday 2024 tech deals: editor's pick
Here's my choice of the best tech deal on Amazon today.
A hugely popular addition to Ninja's air fryer family, this dual drawer model has a staggering 34% off right now. Each zone can be heated independently, which is ideal to cook a whole chicken along with the veg to go with it.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Apple Watch with a rare discount
With Apple having released its Series 10 Watch this year, you can get yourself a great Black Friday bargain on the previous model. The 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 can be yours for just £315 – 17% off the retail price.
The Series 9 Apple Watch comes with fitness tracking and blood oxygen sensors, and ECG functionality. It is water resistant and also has an always-on display so you can see the time without having to raise your wrist.
A whole lot of money off a whole lot of smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the very best Android phones available today, and now you can get £250 off.
Sporting 12GB of RAM and including the latest S Pen stylus in the box, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerhouse of a phone. It also comes with Galaxy AI – a suite of AI features that includes Circle to Search and Live Translate.
Noise cancelling for less
Sony's WH-1000XM5 over-ears are among the best wireless headphones on the planet for noise cancelling. They are also supremely comfortable, so can be worn on long journeys. Usually £379, you can get them from Amazon this Black Friday for just £247 – a mammoth 35% off.
Sony's current ANC over-ears have won multiple awards and are among the very best you can buy today – especially at this price. They come in multiple colours, although the black version is currently the cheapest in the sale.
Big screen thrills for under £380
Amazon recently introduced a new model to its Fire TV range, an Omni QLED set with a Mini-LED backlight, which is also on offer right now. However, if you're looking for an even bigger bargain, last year's Omni TVs have incredible Black Friday offers – including the 50-inch model with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, a 60Hz refresh rate for gaming, all for under £380.
There's an amazing 42% off this 50-inch Omni QLED TV that comes with the Fire TV smart system, all the streaming apps you can imagine, and built-in Alexa as an assistant and for smart home control by voice.