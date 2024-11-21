Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals live – all the latest bargains as they happen

While Black Friday is different to Amazon's other big sales events – as just about every retailer host their own sales, too – there's no denying just how important its participation can be.

It hosts 1,000s of deals online for more than a week, and it's latest extravaganza has already kicked off, long before Black Friday itself (which takes place on 29 November this year). It'll also run through to the end of Cyber Monday, 2 December, so there's plenty of opportunities to grab yourself some amazing tech bargains.

The only problem is, with so many products on offer with big discounts, what should you be looking for? That's where T3 comes in.

I'm a big advocate of Black Friday and similar sales events, and often hunt down for the best bargains myself – whether than be for a new TV, headphones, games console, or smartphone. The team are the same. So we're here to bring you our picks of the Amazon Black Friday deals live, as we find them.

We won't just recommend any old device neither – each product we recommend has been carefully curated as we know it's something worth buying, especially at the sale price. So, without further ado, here are our up-to-the-minute choices for what to buy in the 2024 sale.

Best Amazon Black Friday 2024 tech deals: editor's pick

Here's my choice of the best tech deal on Amazon today.