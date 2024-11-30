Currys Cyber Monday sale live – The best Currys deals available now

Refresh

It's Cyber time! With Black Friday now technically behind us, it's all eyes to Cyber Monday – ahead of actual workday Monday! Throughout Saturday, Sunday and Monday the T3 team will be monitoring Currys' sale and bringing you the latest updates here in this live report. Stay tuned!

It's a busy one! We're getting reports that there's a queue to visit the Currys site, given how popular Black Friday deals are this year. No surprise, really, as it's end of the week and everyone's just clocked off work – except for T3's diligent team, anyway – in time to browse the best offers. There's plenty of good stuff to be snapped up, of course, as you can see from the main page of this very live report. We'll be sure to add and remove those deals which come and go over the coming days – as it's going to be one busy weekend!

The best stylus for any iPad user Apple has noticeably refined its Apple Pencil over the years, but changing it over to a USB-C charging slot instead of a weird lightning plug was a major tweak. This USB-C version of the Apple Pencil is a brilliant addition to any iPad user's life. It opens up a huge range of possibilities, from handwritten notes to digital illustration, so while not everyone needs it, those who do find it useful would probably never want to be parted from it. A £10 discount is pretty modest, but it's still well worth grabbing if you were planning to anyway – that's a welcome tenner back in your pocket, after all. Apple Pencil (USB-C): was £79 now £69 at Currys This is a brilliant stylus, and when you use it with an iPad there are all sorts of amazing Apple touches in the software. It's not the biggest discount you'll see today, but it's still a telling one if you were planning to buy one regardless.

An unbelievably-priced gaming console The Xbox Series S might not be as flashy and powerful as the likes of the PS5 Pro, but that doesn't mean it isn't a hugely impressive piece of engineering. Its tiny body is borderline portable, but it's a fully-fledged console that can play all the latest games. It often gets hefty discounts in big sales events, and Black Friday 2024 has obliged with £49 off at Currys, knocking the Series S down to just £200. If you're looking for a family console or you game on a smaller screen, it's an absolute steal. Pair it with an Xbox Game Pass membership and you've got one of the best-value consoles ever, honestly. Xbox Series S: was £249 now £200 at Currys The Xbox Series S is a little marvel, and if you're not pining for a more powerful option, then it represents amazing value. You'll get a huge library of games to sample, all for a cost that would have felt unbelievable just half a decade ago.

Black Friday finally begins We're now in the early hours of Black Friday itself, after a heck of a build-up, although it's fair to say that Currys' array of deals hasn't necessarily changed drastically since yesterday. Still, that doesn't mean we can't find some top savings for you – and we will!

The best-value VR headset right now Meta's newest VR headset is the Quest 3S, and it's specifically aimed at people looking to get into VR (or upgrade an older headset) without breaking the bank. This impressively compact headset does indeed offer great value – and this modest deal makes that even more obvious. It doesn't knock a huge amount off, but it still gives you £14 back in your pocket on a headset you might have been planning to pick up anyway. Rather than spending £1,000 on a high-end option, this is almost certainly the best choice for many people looking to simply dabble in VR at first. Meta Quest 3S: was £289 now £275 at Currys This is a really great headset for this price – it's not on the bleeding edge, but makes some smart corner-cuts compared to the more expensive Quest 3, and will still amaze anyone who isn't super familiar with VR.

This is a bit of a complicated one, but it's a doozy. Currys has Sony bundles right now that let you pick up excellent Sony TVs, along with a PlayStation 5 to pair with them. The prices are all rolled into one, but typically see you save £200 or so on the PS5 compared to buying them separately. The bundle I'd pick out is this excellent Sony Bravia XR-65A80LU, a stunning OLED display in the 65-inch version that would make for the best home cinema and gaming experience. It comes with the Digital Edition slim PS5, but that's not all. You can not only get a further £100 using the checkout code VISION100OFF, but you'll also get a £100 PlayStation Store credit to spend on that new PS5. That's an amazing range of savings and bonuses, although it requires you to pay attention while you check out. Sony Bravia XR-65A80LU and PS5 Bundle: was £1,899 now £1,799 at Currys This deal requires some admin, but it's worth it. You'll get a brilliant TV, one that pairs unbelievably well with the PS5 in the same bundle. With an extra discount and some free PlayStation Store credit thrown in, it's a great way to revamp your home entertainment setup all in one.

A powerful AI-ready laptop deal While some people might be into 13-inch laptops that keep the portability at a maximum, plenty of others lean toward larger models. If that's your preference, don't miss out on this HP Envy 17-da0503sa deal. That name might not be too intuitive, but this is a laptop with a huge 17.3-inch display, which is about as big as you'll find anywhere on the market. The laptop's currently a massive £300 off for Black Friday at Currys, and that sees it go from a really pricy option to one that's far more reasonable. With an Intel Core Ultra 5 chipset powering it, this will be more than enough for most people's uses, and a 512GB SSD makes for expansive and rapid storage. HP Envy 17-da0503sa: was £999 now £699 at Currys A great laptop for anyone who wants the biggest screen they can while still retaining some portability. This discount is seriously chunky, too, making for one of the best Black Friday laptop deals I've seen so far.

Grab a top-class smartphone for less Samsung Galaxy S phones have been incredibly consistent performers over recent years, reliably providing impressive levels of power and nice, intuitive designs. The Galaxy S24 is one of the best ever, and with the Galaxy S25 likely to be announced in the next couple of months, the S24 is now the subject of a great Black Friday deal. This sees Currys knocking £200 off its price, taking it down to a seriously tempting £599 and ensuring that it's almost mid-range, despite still being a current flagship. Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now £599 at Currys There's a reason this smartphone is so popular – it's super powerful, has great cameras, solid battery life and a lovely display. That's one heck of a recipe, but when you add this huge £200 discount on top of it, you get a super offer that shouldn't be missed.

A masterful portable speaker deal A good portable speaker is one of those things that you don't necessarily need every day, but which can occasionally come in clutch. JBL is one of the biggest names in this market, with rugged speakers that can take some punishment but also, crucially, sound terrific. Now Currys has one of its most powerful speakers, the excellent JBL Xtreme 3, reduced by a seriously chunky £120 for Black Friday. That makes a normally expensive speaker look extremely reasonably priced – especially in light of the glowing four-star verdict we gave it when we reviewed it. JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Speaker: was £299 now £179 at Currys This is a really powerful and well-made speaker that can be used in all sorts of situations, including in even terrible weather. That makes it ideal for outdoor parties (even if this winter makes those feel a little distant). It sounds great indoors, too, though.

Save on Google's newest flagship phone It's only been a matter of weeks since we gave the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL a glowing five-star review and the coveted T3 Platinum Award, but Google's most powerful flagship phone is already reduced for Black Friday. This is undoubtedly one of the best phones Google's ever made. It's got a gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED display that looks simply amazing whether you're just browsing the web or watching some streaming content, and is extremely powerful thanks to its Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM. While this discount doesn't magically make it half the price, it does save you £100 on a phone that you were probably already drooling over – one that sits proudly in third place on our list of the best phones. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was £1,199 now £1,099 at Currys You'll notice there's no deal out there to rival this for the likes of the iPhone 16 lineup, which underlines how rare it is to see discounts on a phone this new. Google's top flagship is a brilliant handset, and this is some money back in your pocket if you grab it.