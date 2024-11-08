Amazon's Black Friday sales start earlier than ever – kickoff date announced

Quick Summary
Amazon's Black Friday sales start on 21 November 2024, a day earlier than usual.
The retailer traditionally runs its deals for a week before Black Friday. Some early bargains are available already, in fact.
Amazon has announced the date when its Black Friday sales will start at it's earlier than usual.
Where it traditionally kicks off its BF event a week before the day itself, it'll start eight days beforehand this year. You'll be able to get the biggest bargains from first thing on Thursday 21 November 2024.
In fact, you can even snag early Black Friday bargains right now, as they have also started to appear on the retail site in the UK and around the world. Just head to Amazon's dedicated Black Friday page to check out the current offers.
You can also keep track of the best deals the T3 team recommends in our curated round-up. We'll be scouring the retail site regularly, on the build up and during Black Friday / Cyber Monday.
What products will be in the Amazon Black Friday 2024 sales?
Amazon has also confirmed to T3 some of the bargains to expect. You'll get 58% off Amazon devices, for example, such as the Echo Dot, Blink Camera, Ring Video Doorbell, Amazon Fire HD 8, Kindle, and Fire TVs.
There will also be up to 50% off movie and TV show purchases in Prime Video, with titles like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and House of the Dragon to be available at a discount.
And there will be plenty of deals on big brand tech, from Ninja, Bose, Tefal, LG and many more.
Most of these will be available to all customers, not just Prime members. However, UK shoppers looking to save money on groceries will need a Prime subscription to save big on Amazon Grocery orders.
Prime members will get up to £20 off a £50 Co-op on Amazon shop, up to £20 off an £80 Iceland on Amazon shop, or up to £25 off a £100 Morrisons on Amazon shop.
For those outside the UK, you might find similar deals in your region, too.
It's worth noting that if you're not an Amazon Prime member already, you can sign up for a month's free trial and cancel at any time before payment is due. That way, you can get any exclusive discounts and free next-day delivery, plus all the other benefits, in time for Black Friday at no extra cost.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
