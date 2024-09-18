Nintendo Switch 2 photos appear online – first glimpse at the alleged new console

Quick Summary
A couple of photos of what are alleged to be Nintendo Switch 2 parts have emerged, leading to some great mock-ups of the proposed console.
We still have a ways to go before release, but the picture is becoming more clear.
It's all go when it comes to Nintendo today – not only have we had apparent confirmation that its next console will be called "Nintendo Switch 2" but a couple of photos of the alleged machine have also appeared online.
The photos seemingly show production parts of the Switch 2 and are claimed to have come from a Chinese manufacturing plant. It is said that they were originally posted on a "Chinese social media website", but then subsequently reposted on Reddit.
It also seems that they have inspired a 3D CAD artist to make a series of mock-ups showing what the new console is likely to look like.
As reported on by VGC, they show a thinner device with a larger display. And while the new Joy-Cons still detach, the overall design is more like a Nintendo Switch Lite than the existing standard and OLED models.
The anonymous Chinese leaker also alleges that the Switch 2 will come with 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB), HDMI 2.1 support and 256GB of internal storage from the box. That, says VGC, matches previous leaks and information it has heard from other sources.
The display will be 8-inches, it is said, and 1080p. The existing Switch has a 720p screen. Switch 2 will be able to output 4K to a TV via a new dock.
Now, none of this has been corroborated and the leak has seemingly come from nowhere. Indeed, MisterSheeple, who posted them on Reddit, even sounds a word of warning. However, the photos are the best evidence we've seen yet and it's definitely looking like the Nintendo's new console will be an evolutionary one rather than an all-new machine.
And while that might not seem as exciting to everyone, it at least hints at good news for those with massive Switch game libraries already – you should be able to crack on with your titles on the new hardware.
