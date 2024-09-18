Nintendo Switch 2 named in new leak, along with one very interesting detail

Quick summary
A new leak claims that Nintendo's next console will be called simply the Nintendo Switch 2.
It'll also reportedly have black and white controllers by default, to make for a new look.
The amount of gossip and hearsay spreading about Nintendo's next games console is reaching a fever pitch, but that doesn't mean some of it won't be accurate.
A new forum post from an apparent factory working in China indicates that the Switch's successor has just started to ramp up production, with thousands being made each day, and there are some really interesting details in the brief information they shared.
For one thing, they claim that the console will be called simply the Nintendo Switch 2, with at least one "2" logo on the body of the console to help differentiate it from the original Switch consoles.
To make this visually easier, it'll also apparently ship with black and white Joy-Con controllers by default. The original Switch was first available either with two grey Joy-Cons or one in red and one in blue, while the Switch OLED came with two white controllers.
There are even more details, too, from this one worker. They say that the console itself is marginally bigger than the Switch, but with smaller bezels, which would continue the trend started by the Switch OLED. Whether its display is OLED or not will be a huge question for many people, but isn't touched on here.
Other recent reports have claimed that the console will have a dual-screen design, although quite what that means hasn't been clear - it could be as simple as the handheld screen being usable while outputting to a TV, making it WiiU-esque, or any number of other configurations.
All of this raises a few questions, but the biggest is still when Nintendo will take the wraps off and officially reveal the console. If production is indeed ramping up (and there's a total absence of proof to go with this post), then it's only a matter of time before blurry pictures leak and things get spoiled. We'd be pretty hopeful that September is still the month for Nintendo to show its hardware off properly, although time is somewhat running out.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
