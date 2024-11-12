I want a new blender and this Black Friday Nutribullet at its lowest price ever is too good to miss!

Recently, I've been looking at ways to give my health a kick in the right direction. For me, one of the easiest ways is to enjoy a packed smoothie every morning.

I started doing that during my university days, after treating myself to one of the best blenders money could buy. Now, I'm keen to get back into it – and this Nutribullet deal could be just the thing I'm after!

Right now, you can save 25% on this Nutribullet portable blender at Amazon. That takes it to its lowest price ever – and could just make it one of the best Black Friday deals of 2024!

Lowest Price Ever Amazon Nutribullet Portable Blender: was £39.99 now £29.99 at Amazon UK Save 25% on this Nutribullet portable blender, which has sunk to its lowest price ever this Black Friday! That's a killer deal on a sleek and simple product – perfect for your morning smoothie!

There's a lot to love about this blender. It may be pocket sized, but don't expect the performance to be anywhere near as diminutive.

In essence, this is just about as simple as it gets. Effectively a two-in-one bottle and blender combo, you really don't need anything else to get this working. The base features a four-way blade array which makes light work of your chosen ingredients.

That attaches to the bottle segment, which stays in place for you to drink from, too. There's a flip-top lid for easy access to your tasty creations, while a handle on top allows for easy portability.

The real benefit there is how quickly you could get something whizzed up. I'll be honest, I've never thought of buying fruit from the supermarket and mixing up a smoothie on the forecourt, but you absolutely could with this.

Nutribullet claim that the battery inside will be good for more than 15 blending cycles per 90-minute charge, which gets you away from the wall socket without fear of it running out of juice. Charging is simple, too, with just a USB-C cable needed to top up the charge.

It's a stylish little thing, too. Coming in a range of six colours – Black, White, Navy, Purple, Magenta and Light Blue – there's certain to be a style to suit everyone.