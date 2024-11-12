I want a new blender and this Black Friday Nutribullet at its lowest price ever is too good to miss!

Recently, I've been looking at ways to give my health a kick in the right direction. For me, one of the easiest ways is to enjoy a packed smoothie every morning.
I started doing that during my university days, after treating myself to one of the best blenders money could buy. Now, I'm keen to get back into it – and this Nutribullet deal could be just the thing I'm after!
Right now, you can save 25% on this Nutribullet portable blender at Amazon. That takes it to its lowest price ever – and could just make it one of the best Black Friday deals of 2024!
Save 25% on this Nutribullet portable blender, which has sunk to its lowest price ever this Black Friday! That's a killer deal on a sleek and simple product – perfect for your morning smoothie!
There's a lot to love about this blender. It may be pocket sized, but don't expect the performance to be anywhere near as diminutive.
In essence, this is just about as simple as it gets. Effectively a two-in-one bottle and blender combo, you really don't need anything else to get this working. The base features a four-way blade array which makes light work of your chosen ingredients.
That attaches to the bottle segment, which stays in place for you to drink from, too. There's a flip-top lid for easy access to your tasty creations, while a handle on top allows for easy portability.
The real benefit there is how quickly you could get something whizzed up. I'll be honest, I've never thought of buying fruit from the supermarket and mixing up a smoothie on the forecourt, but you absolutely could with this.
Nutribullet claim that the battery inside will be good for more than 15 blending cycles per 90-minute charge, which gets you away from the wall socket without fear of it running out of juice. Charging is simple, too, with just a USB-C cable needed to top up the charge.
It's a stylish little thing, too. Coming in a range of six colours – Black, White, Navy, Purple, Magenta and Light Blue – there's certain to be a style to suit everyone.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Finally! An indoor cycling app that lets you crash real bad (virtually) if you mess things
With in-game steering, crashes, and the affordable Smashometer, Smash makes indoor cycling accessible and fun for all skill levels
By Matt Kollat Published
-
PS Plus reportedly getting the survival horror that kickstarted the whole genre
One of the true classics of horror gaming is said to be coming to the library
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google’s best smart speaker is half price in this early Black Friday deal
Get 50% off the Google Nest Audio in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Braun's latest addition to the PowerBlend family is specially designed for those on the go
Rushing around in the mornings? Braun's latest launch will help
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Save $60 with this super cheap Ring starter kit in Lowe's early Black Friday sale
Two Ring best-sellers for how much?!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Lovehoney launches its ‘best ever’ Black Friday sale – here’s 5 picks you should buy
Get up to 70% off at Lovehoney in its early Black Friday sale
By Emily Cox Published
-
Nutribullet’s Pro+ blender makes delicious smoothies – and it’s at its lowest price for Prime Day
Get 42% off the Nutribullet Pro+ in Amazon’s October Prime Day sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender review: portable smoothie heaven and leak-proof too
Enjoy delicious, blended drinks on-the-go with this affordable mini marvel that boasts leak-proof lids for good measure
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Nutribullet launches blender starter kits and smoothie fans are going to love them
Nutribullet expands its popular blenders into full starter kits for beginner smoothie makers
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutribullet Portable Blender review: quality smoothies on the go
If you can’t be without your smoothies on the go, the Nutribullet Portable Blender provides a perfect high-powered portable solution
By Rob Clymo Published