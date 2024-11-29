I just bought the recovery gadget I'm obsessed with in the Therabody Black Friday sale for nearly half price, and I have no regrets

Everyone knows about Therabody, the recovery company, and for good reason. The brand has been putting out good products for years, many of which ended up among my most trusted recovery tools, which I use almost daily.

The company's Black Friday sale has been on for a couple of weeks, but for the actual day, they dropped the price of the Therabody SmartGoggles even lower. I was pretty much obsessed with them when I tried them and was biding my time for a good deal to get one. Well, the time to buy has arrived!

Therabody SmartGoggles (1ST gen): was £175 now £99 at Therabody Thanks to the combination of heat and gentle massage, the SmartGoggles can help reduce stress, soothe headaches, ease eye strain and more. It can send me to sleep in seconds! Now, the gadget is down to an all-time low price of £99 – don't miss out!

The Therabody SmartGoggles (1st Gen) are a game-changer for relaxation, offering innovative features designed to reduce stress, alleviate tension, and improve focus.

These cutting-edge goggles combine massage, heat, and vibration therapy to target the delicate areas around your eyes and temples, helping relieve headaches, eye strain, and sinus discomfort.

Designed with Therabody’s advanced SmartSense technology, they track your heart rate and adjust treatments in real time for a tailored relaxation experience.

Full disclosure: here's the screenshot of my order. (Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

The lightweight, adjustable design ensures a comfortable fit for everyone, and the built-in Bluetooth connectivity lets you pair them with the Therabody app for guided relaxation sessions. With a long-lasting rechargeable battery and portable design, the SmartGoggles are perfect for home, office, or travel use.

At this price, the Therabody SmartGoggles deliver premium stress-relief technology at a fraction of the cost. Whether you're seeking a thoughtful gift or a personal upgrade to your wellness routine, this Black Friday deal is not to be missed. Relaxation has never been smarter—or more affordable.