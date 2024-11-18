My all-time favourite fitness gadget just got a massive price cut for Black Friday

I have encountered many fitness gadgets over the years, but there is really only one that made a lasting impression on me. The Therabody Recovery Air Jet Boots are portable pneumatic massagers that I use almost daily to this day, a couple of years after getting them.
Shop the Therabody Black Friday Sale
Currently selling for £549 at Therabody, I can safely say that the Recovery Air Jet Boots are an investment in your long-term well-being. Considering their usual price of £699, this Black Friday deal makes them a more accessible option for those waiting to upgrade their recovery routine.
Better still, the brand has a ton of other products on offer, from red-light masks to massage guns, so it's worth checking out the sale if you're on the market for premium health and fitness gadgets for less.
The Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots are wireless compression boots designed to enhance recovery by boosting circulation and reducing muscle fatigue. Lightweight, portable, and app-controlled, they deliver customisable recovery sessions, making them ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking faster results.
Therabody’s Recovery Air Jet Boots are a must-have for anyone serious about recovery, from athletes to fitness enthusiasts or anyone looking to boost circulation and relieve muscle fatigue.
What sets the Recovery Air Jet Boots apart from other compression boots is their completely wireless design. Each boot has its own built-in pump, eliminating the need for cumbersome tubes or external machines.
The RecoveryAir JetBoots use dynamic compression technology to improve blood flow and flush out metabolic waste. By doing this, they help reduce swelling, muscle soreness, and fatigue much faster than passive recovery methods.
With adjustable pressure settings and targeted programs, I found them particularly well-suited for post-run recovery. That said, they cater to a variety of recovery needs, from gentle circulation boosts to deep muscle relief after intense training sessions.
Unlike older-generation recovery boots, the JetBoots operate quietly, allowing you to relax or even watch TV while using them. Their ergonomic design ensures they fit snugly yet comfortably, even during extended sessions.
Don’t miss this opportunity to take your recovery to the next level – your body will thank you!
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
