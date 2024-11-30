This Versace fragrance was top of my Christmas list – it's almost $50 cheaper in early Cyber Monday deal

One thing I love buying is a great men's fragrance. I have a lovely little collection growing at home, complete with something for every occasion.

Still, it's one of those things which is never entirely satisfied. I'm always getting to the airport five minutes early to have a whiff of the latest and greatest scents and top up my shopping list.

Earlier this year, I tried out Versace Eros on my way back from an event. I was really taken back by it – so much so that it topped my Christmas wish list for this year! And great news – there's almost $50 off it at Walmart right now.

What I think makes this scent so compelling is the mixed scent profile on offer. Top notes are really fresh, with mint, green apple and Italian lemon on the nose. That's going to make it nice and easy to wear without getting sick of it.

Dig a little deeper, though, and you'll find a wider range of complexities on offer. Base notes of Vanilla, oakmoss and cedar should tell you all you need to know – gently woody, with a real sweetness to round things off.

That combination is pretty heavenly. It should also be a little more versatile, with notes that can traverse from day to night without needing to switch up. You'd almost expect it to work that way – fresh top notes which dissipate quickly, leaving a strong base to carry you through the evening.

It's a really great deal, too. That's normally a $105 bottle, so snagging 3.4oz for just $55.76 is a certified bargain. Still, if that's not for you, check out the best men's fragrance deals live for more options.