The Ninja Double Stack XL has had a huge price cut in this secret Black Friday deal

If you're hoping to get your hands on one of the best air fryers this Black Friday, you've come to the right place. We've discovered that the brand new Ninja Double Stack XL is currently $30 off on Amazon, meaning it's currently down to just $219.99.
The Double Stack XL is Ninja’s first air fryer featuring a vertical stack design. This innovative design quickly garnered attention, making it a popular choice with high demand that often results in limited availability.
Whilst more air fryer deals are likely to emerge over the weekend, we highly recommend snapping up this offer now – especially since there’s no guarantee that stock will last much longer.
Save $30 on the new Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer at Amazon. This model has only been on the market for a few months, making this a really sweet deal to find.
It has a 9.5L capacity which should be plenty big enough for all of your kitchen mastery, and it includes all of the usual Ninja suspects in terms of settings as well. Modes for Air Fry, Max Crisp, Bake, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate should give you enough to play with and cook perfect meals every time.
