Ninja’s Pro air fryer is the cheapest its ever been in this Black Friday deal

The best Black Friday deals are in full swing, and if you’re looking to upgrade your air fryer, there are plenty of discounts available from the likes of Ninja, Instant Pot, Cuisinart and much more.

But let’s be honest: it can be tricky (and boring!) to scroll through retailers websites to find the best Black Friday air fryer deals . That’s where T3 comes in, and lucky for you, I’ve found the deal that you should definitely take advantage of. Right now, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro is the cheapest it’s ever been in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale!

View the Ninja Air Fryer Pro deal

Originally priced at $119.99, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro is now just $79.99, saving you $40 on this premium air fryer. Ninja makes some of the best air fryers on the market, and its collections have been heavily discounted this year. But this is the deal I think you should buy this Black Friday – keep reading to find out why.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 , now $79.99 at Amazon

Get 33% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro in the Amazon Black Friday deals. This 4-in-1 air fryer has a 5QT capacity, and uses Air Crisp technology to deliver the perfect cooking results every time. It looks the part too, and it’s a nice compact size that won’t take up too much space in your kitchen. Now with $40 off!

If you’re a beginner air fryer user or want a compact model that doesn’t take up much room, then you’ll love the Ninja Air Fryer Pro. It has a large 5QT capacity single non-stick basket that can hold a surprising amount of food – plus it comes with a crisp plate so you can separate the basket into layers for batch cooking.

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro can heat up to 400℉ and circulates this hot air around the basket to create crisp textures and moist interiors using little to no oil. As a 4-in-1 appliance, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro can air fry, roast, dehydrate and reheat, and it can even cook from frozen.

Ninja has been heavily involved in this year’s Black Friday sales, and its air fryers are incredibly high quality. We’ve tried and reviewed plenty of Ninja air fryers at T3 and have only positive opinions to share – so if you need a new air fryer, this Ninja Air Fryer Pro deal at Amazon is the one I’d recommend.