Best air fryer Black Friday deals LIVE – Ninja, Tower, Philips, Instant Pot and more!
Air fryers have the best savings in the Black Friday sales – here are all the latest deals live
If I had to suggest you buy anything in the best Black Friday deals, it’d have to be an air fryer. It’s safe to say that air fryers have taken over the kitchen, so whether you’re an air fryer newbie or you want to upgrade your current version with a new and improved model, then you’ve come to the right place.
As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tried many of the best air fryers on the market, and have a team of trusted experts to review them, too. From Ninja and Tower to Instant Pot and Philips, there are an array of different air fryer models on the market that are well worth your money – and for Black Friday, they’re now cheaper than ever.
To help you find the latest and greatest Black Friday air fryer deals, I’ll be reporting live this week on the best offers you can find in this year’s sales.
Best air fryer Black Friday deals: Quick Links
- Amazon: huge discounts on air fryers in Amazon’s Black Friday Week
- AO.com: price cuts for AO members and non-members
- Argos: 100s of deals on air fryers and multi-cookers
- Currys: up to £100 off Tefal and Ninja air fryers
- Instant Pot: big savings on air fryers, rice cookers and multi-cookers
- John Lewis: air fryer models exclusive to John Lewis
- Ninja: save up to £70 on Ninja air fryers
- Philips: get up to 40% off Philips air fryers
- Tefal: 20% off Tefal cookware with the code SAVEBIG
- Tower: top deals on air fryers, accessories and recipe books
- Very: get an extra 10% off air fryer deals with special code
Best air fryer Black Friday deals: Editor’s Choice
Save £60 on Ninja’s newest air fryer, the DoubleStack XL. To help you save kitchen space while still cooking big portions, the Ninja DoubleStack has two drawers stacked atop one another. It’s speedy, compact and makes delicious food. This deal is available at Argos and other select retailers, like Amazon, John Lewis and Very.
Get the Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer for half price in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This deal is on the 7.5-litre capacity model and comes with 10 presets and multiple settings to play with for more versatile and customisable cooking.
Get the Tower T17100 Vortx Vizion Air Fryer for under £90 at Amazon. This 9-litre air fryer has two baskets and can be divided further with its crisper grill plate to make multiple meals at a time. It uses Vortx technology to circulate hot air around the interior, and it has a sleek screen display for easy customisation.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Get an extra 10% off the Swan7.6L Dual Air Fryer
In its Black Friday sale, Very has huge price drops on air fryers, and is offering an exclusive 10% off on select models, like the Swan 7.6L Dual Air Fryer.
Originally priced at £99, the Swan 7.6L Dual Air Fryer is now £59 at Very. But if you want to take an extra 10% off, you can use the code W74L7 at the checkout to get this additional discount.
This air fryer can fit an entire chicken?!
One of T3's favourite air fryers is the Tower T17076 Xpress Pro, and it's now at its cheapest ever price for Black Friday.
In Amazon's Black Friday Week sale, the Tower T17076 Xpress Pro is now 61% off. Originally priced at £139.99, the Tower T17076 Xpress Pro is now just £54.99 and it can fit an entire chicken inside!
I've been deals hunting for T3 for years now, and this is the lowest price it's ever dropped to. To double check, I also looked on camelcamelcamel which confirmed that this is the lowest price its ever been on Amazon and at other retailers.
Shop the Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Air Fryer deal at Amazon
How to shop Ninja’s Black Friday sale
The best Black Friday sale I’ve found on air fryers has to be from Ninja. As one of the best air fryer brands on the market, Ninja has been running its Black Friday sale for a few weeks now, but it’s been dropping its prices even further during the official Black Friday week.
I’ve already sung the praises of the Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer, but what you should also look out for is the non-Black Friday exclusives. On the Ninja Black Friday sales page, the Deluxe versions of Ninja’s most popular air fryers are at the top. You can tell them apart from the others as they’re in an exclusive black and copper colourway.
While the deluxe air fryers are feature packed and have a stylish design, if you choose the non-deluxe versions, you can actually save more money. For example, the deluxe Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is now £189.99, while the original Ninja Foodi MAX is £159.