Best air fryer Black Friday deals LIVE – Ninja, Tower, Philips, Instant Pot and more!

(Image credit: Ninja)

If I had to suggest you buy anything in the best Black Friday deals , it’d have to be an air fryer. It’s safe to say that air fryers have taken over the kitchen, so whether you’re an air fryer newbie or you want to upgrade your current version with a new and improved model, then you’ve come to the right place.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tried many of the best air fryers on the market, and have a team of trusted experts to review them, too. From Ninja and Tower to Instant Pot and Philips, there are an array of different air fryer models on the market that are well worth your money – and for Black Friday, they’re now cheaper than ever.

To help you find the latest and greatest Black Friday air fryer deals, I’ll be reporting live this week on the best offers you can find in this year’s sales.

Best air fryer Black Friday deals: Editor’s Choice

Tefal Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer: was £139.99 now £69.99 at amazon.co.uk Get the Tefal Easy Fry Mega Air Fryer for half price in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This deal is on the 7.5-litre capacity model and comes with 10 presets and multiple settings to play with for more versatile and customisable cooking.