Tower’s best air fryer is better than half price in this Black Friday deal

The biggest savings in the best Black Friday deals are often on everyone’s favourite kitchen appliance – the (not so) humble air fryer. Throughout this week, I’ve been reporting live on the best Black Friday air fryer deals, and I’ve officially found the greatest deal that comes from none other than Tower.
Right now, you can get the Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer for better than half price in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale.
View the Tower Xpress Pro Combo Air Fryer deal
Shop all deals in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale
Originally priced at £139.99, the Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer is now £54.99, saving you £85 on this premium air fryer.
I checked multiple sites and price checkers and can confirm that this is the cheapest price the Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer has ever been, so it’s well worth taking advantage of this Black Friday.
Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was £139.99, now £54.99 at Amazon
Get 61% off the Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer in the Amazon Black Friday sale. As the name suggests, this air fryer has 10 cooking functions to choose from, so you can use it to make chips, burgers, steaks, sausages and even pizzas.
The Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer is T3’s favourite air fryer as it currently holds the number one spot in our best air fryer guide. In our Tower Xpress Pro Combo review, we commented that it was “a success on most levels”, particularly its three-tier cooking system which excels at air frying, grilling, roasting and rotisserie.
Using Vortx technology – which is exclusive to Tower’s range of air fryers – the Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer rapidly circulates hot air around your food to deliver the crispiest textures while using little to no oil. It’s speedier than a regular oven and it has a handy viewing window so you can check in on its progress without having to open the door.
The Tower Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer is now the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon, but be quick – this deal is likely to go quickly!
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
