Nutribullet takes on Ninja with its latest portable blender – and its best design yet

This year, Nutribullet has been expanding its blender line-up, and the newest edition to the collection might be my favourite yet. The Nutribullet Flip is the brand’s latest portable blender, and it takes inspiration from the Ninja Blast from its design – but does it in a much more subtle way.

Personal or portable blenders are really having a moment right now. To keep smoothies fresher for longer and to avoid discolouration, the best blender brands have been designing portable models, where you can take your entire blender with you – complete with motor and blade with you so you can make drinks on the go.

A good example of this is the Ninja Blast which came out earlier this year and Nutribullet’s own Personal Blender . But the latest blender from Nutribullet, the Flip is a much more streamlined version of the previously mentioned launches and is much easier to carry around.

The Ninja Blast and the Nutribullet Personal Blender have a similar design where the motor base and blade stays attached to the bottle, and the same can be said for the Flip, although in a much subtler way. It still has a motor connected which is powerful enough to blend ice, and fresh and frozen ingredients, yet it doesn’t have a huge motor like the others.

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

Instead, the Nutribullet Flip looks more like a gym bottle and comes in a travel-friendly size and a carrying handle. The plastic tumbler has a much simpler design and with a less bulky base, it can more easily slip into your bag to head to the office, gym and other destinations.

The Nutribullet Flip has a single button that takes care of all the blending and pulsing. It has 30-second blending cycles or pulse function, and a full charge can deliver 14 blending cycles in a go, so you don’t need to worry about recharging it too often.

For even more portability, the Nutribullet Flip comes with a 20 oz stainless steel cup so you can transfer your smoothie, juice or protein shake into it from the blender. This is something I think Ninja was missing with its Blast – while it has a sip lid so you can take the entire blender with you, it lacks an additional receptacle like the Nutribullet Flip’s does. The cup itself can also keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

