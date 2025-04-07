This smart portable blender will adjust its whizzing speed based on your ingredients

Promixx SENSE cordless portable blender
(Image credit: Promixx)
Promixx has launched its new SENSE cordless portable blender, featuring auto-adjust blending, anti-jam technology and USB-C charging.

It has an RRP of £109.99 (around $150) and comes in four stylish colours, ranging from ceramic white to blush pink.

I don’t know about you, but I love a kitchen appliance that looks like it belongs on a futuristic spaceship. First, it was the Morning Machine, then the Thermomix TM7, and now it’s all about the Promixx SENSE cordless portable blender. I’ll admit, it doesn’t sound quite as thrilling at first, but just wait until you see this thing.

Promixx is already known for its range of sleek shaker and water bottles, but the SENSE takes things to a whole new level. Not only is it portable, but it also auto-adjusts its speed and power based on what you’re blending. That means your smoothie or protein shake is always perfectly mixed, no matter what ingredients you throw in. Its smart anti-jam software also ensures a seamless, uninterrupted experience – because no one wants a blender that quits halfway through.

Lately, we’ve seen a flood of portable blenders hit the market, with the Ninja Blast leading the charge. However, there’s something undeniably premium about the Promixx SENSE, and if you’re into that high-end vibe, you’re going to love it.

Promixx SENSE cordless portable blender

(Image credit: Promixx)

There are two thing I absolutely love about the SENSE. Firstly, its USB-C charging makes powering up effortless whether you’re in the car, at your desk, or anywhere in between. Secondly, the carry case is an absolute dream, and that's coming from a self-confessed organisation nerd.

Promixx SENSE cordless portable blender

(Image credit: Promixx)

It also won’t operate unless the lid is securely in place. After our lovely Home Editor, Beth, had an unfortunate incident with the Ninja model, this feature feels like a lifesaver.

Promixx SENSE cordless portable blender

(Image credit: Promixx)

The Promixx SENSE has an RRP of £109.99 (around $150) and comes in four stylish colours, ranging from ceramic white to blush pink. Sure, it’s not the cheapest option out there, but if you’re looking for a high-end, smart blender to level up your routine, this might just be the one.

