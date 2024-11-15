25 best watch deals under £500 you should buy in the Black Friday sales

Black Friday is back in full swing with deals on a wide array of different products. You might not think you'd be able to pick up some of the best watches in the sales, but that's not the case.

In fact, a wide array of our preferred sellers offer some killer discounts across Black Friday. There really is no better time to buy, whether as a gift, or as a little treat for yourself.

In this guide, I've trawled through hundreds of pages and listings to find the best deals out there for less than £500.

Best Black Friday watches under £500: Top picks

Best Black Friday Chronograph deals under £500

Duckworth Prestex 42: was £495 now £395 at Jura Watches I'm a big fan of Duckworth Prestex watches. Having spied them at the British Watchmaker's Day earlier this year, I was impressed by the quality for a relatively low price. Now, that's even less, with £99 slashed from the asking price.

Boss Novia 38mm chronograph: was £299 now £206 at Beaverbrooks I don't know if anything irks me more than this 38mm watch being called a "Ladies watch", but it's still gorgeous enough to make the list. Okay, there's no prizes for guessing the inspiration here, but it's a stylish piece and a healthy discount.

Best Black Friday Dive watch deals under £500

Bulova Marine Star 43mm: was £499 now £359 at Beaverbrooks Bulova enjoy a great reputation in the watch industry, and it's not hard to see why with piece like this. Stylish looks, a killer movement with a 262KHz beat rate and now a great price to boot.

Citizen Promaster Diver: was £449 now £359 at Goldsmiths Citizen make some absolutely wonderful watches, and this Promaster Diver is no different. The combination of a cream dial and a blue rubber band won't be for everyone, but you could certainly do a lot worse.

Best Black Friday Field watch deals under £500

Best Black Friday GMT watch deals under £500

Best Black Friday Dress watch deals under £500

TOP PICK Junghans FORM: was £490 now £351 at Beaverbrooks Bauhaus style in a £351 package? This is a deal too good to miss. Bang on trend and perfect for casual to office wear. Smash hit.

Best Black Friday Sports watch deals under £500

TOP PICK Tissot PRX 40mm: was £335 now £250 at Chisholm Hunter The Tissot PRX is an icon for a reason. It's a stylish, bargain watch, and this mint dial variant is the epitome of that. £250 is peanuts for something of this quality.

Best Black Friday Quirky watch deals under £500

Best Black Friday watch buying advice

While Black Friday is an amazing time for snagging a bargain and saving some cash, it's not always plain sailing. The sheer volume of discounts on offer can be overwhelming, and that coupled with not-always-honest discounts can make things feel like a better deal than they really are.

Fortunately, you're in the right place. Here at T3, we pride ourselves on trawling through the listings and checking prices to make sure the deals you are served are truly worth buying. If it has made it to this list, you can be sure it's a deal worth shopping.

We also only bring you deals from our network of trusted partners. Those are retailers with a strong history, and a good reputation for providing excellent service and prices. For watches, those include, but are not limited to: