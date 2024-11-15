25 best watch deals under £500 you should buy in the Black Friday sales

Black Friday is back in full swing with deals on a wide array of different products. You might not think you'd be able to pick up some of the best watches in the sales, but that's not the case.
In fact, a wide array of our preferred sellers offer some killer discounts across Black Friday. There really is no better time to buy, whether as a gift, or as a little treat for yourself.
In this guide, I've trawled through hundreds of pages and listings to find the best deals out there for less than £500.
Best Black Friday watches under £500: Top picks
- Seiko Chronograph just £480
- Citizen dive watch just £169!
- Iconic Hamilton model just £404
- Seiko GMT dive watch almost half price
- Bauhaus on a budget! £351 Junghans
- Iconic Tissot PRX just £250
- Casio G-Shock under £70!
Best Black Friday Chronograph deals under £500
This is a killer watch. The Seiko Speedtimer range is widely regarded as one of the best cheap chronographs on the market, and it's now even cheaper! Run, don't walk.
I'm a big fan of Duckworth Prestex watches. Having spied them at the British Watchmaker's Day earlier this year, I was impressed by the quality for a relatively low price. Now, that's even less, with £99 slashed from the asking price.
I don't know if anything irks me more than this 38mm watch being called a "Ladies watch", but it's still gorgeous enough to make the list. Okay, there's no prizes for guessing the inspiration here, but it's a stylish piece and a healthy discount.
What's not to love here? Tissot are a wonderful brand making some absolutely stunning watches. This one is a neat quartz chrono with an exceptional 300m of water resistance.
Best Black Friday Dive watch deals under £500
You'll need to use code EXTRA20 at checkout to get the most from this deal, but boy is it worth it. The King Turtle is a cult classic, and it's a bargain at well under £400!
What a bargain! Just £169 for this watch is absurdly good value. Complete with an impressive Eco-Drive movement, this is a deal you won't want to miss.
Bulova enjoy a great reputation in the watch industry, and it's not hard to see why with piece like this. Stylish looks, a killer movement with a 262KHz beat rate and now a great price to boot.
If you fancy a simple dive watch from a respected brand, this Tissot is a classy pick. Save a cool 15% on it, too – that's a killer price for this watch.
Citizen make some absolutely wonderful watches, and this Promaster Diver is no different. The combination of a cream dial and a blue rubber band won't be for everyone, but you could certainly do a lot worse.
Best Black Friday Field watch deals under £500
You'll need to use code EXTRA20 to get this under the £500 mark, but it's so worthwhile. That's a lot of watch for just over £400!
Best Black Friday GMT watch deals under £500
Use the code EXTRA20 to snag this beautiful watch at nearly half price! A diver, a GMT and a solar-powered watch all in one? Sign me up.
Best Black Friday Dress watch deals under £500
The Seiko Cocktail Time range is iconic for a reason. They already offer killer value for money, but snagging one with an added £129 saving makes this an absolute no brainer.
Bauhaus style in a £351 package? This is a deal too good to miss. Bang on trend and perfect for casual to office wear. Smash hit.
For whatever reason, pocket watches are bang on trend right now. This gold-toned unit from Tissot is just dripping with retro charm, and bags an £80 saving.
Best Black Friday Sports watch deals under £500
Better than half price on a cool, gold-toned Citizen? Yeah, that's a certified bargain. No notes, simply wear it and do your best Scarface impression at every opportunity.
The Tissot PRX is an icon for a reason. It's a stylish, bargain watch, and this mint dial variant is the epitome of that. £250 is peanuts for something of this quality.
Just creeping under the £500 mark, this automatic Certina is a wonderful alternative to the Rolex Explorer on a budget.
One of the most hyped up watches in recent times, this is a bargain. £225 snags you a killer sports watch with a trendy dial. What more could you want?
Everyone loves a limted edition watch. This is exactly that, with a vintage inspired feel and a killer price tag at less than £250.
Best Black Friday Quirky watch deals under £500
I can't say I ever truly 'got' the PRX Digital, but it's certainly a lot more appealing at this price point. It would be a cool gold watch for any collection.
You know what, maybe it is just the price point that irks me with these. Even this steel model is a lot more appealing at just £212.
The one I'd pick. If you're going to wear a G-Shock, make it one in a bright pink hue. Just brilliant.
The iconic G-Shock 2100 deserves to be celebrated. Here, in a one tone blue finish, you'll be the stylish kid on the block.
What's better than any old G-Shock? A cool limited edition G-Shock! This comes in a neat silvery finish, and is a bargain at less than £70.
You'll look at this watch and either think it's a monstrosity, or a mark of genius. If you're the latter, this is a killer price. Not one for the feint-hearted or slim-wristed...
Best Black Friday watch buying advice
While Black Friday is an amazing time for snagging a bargain and saving some cash, it's not always plain sailing. The sheer volume of discounts on offer can be overwhelming, and that coupled with not-always-honest discounts can make things feel like a better deal than they really are.
Fortunately, you're in the right place. Here at T3, we pride ourselves on trawling through the listings and checking prices to make sure the deals you are served are truly worth buying. If it has made it to this list, you can be sure it's a deal worth shopping.
We also only bring you deals from our network of trusted partners. Those are retailers with a strong history, and a good reputation for providing excellent service and prices. For watches, those include, but are not limited to:
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3's Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he's not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
