I'm a watch expert – these 5 Black Friday deals under £100 are unmissable bargains

It's the week for the best Black Friday deals, folks! While the last few weeks have been pretty stacked in terms of deals, this is the time when things will really start hotting up.

I've already been hard at work collating some of the best watch deals under £500 for the season, but what if you're on an even tighter budget? Well, fear not – I've trawled through all of the deals to find the 5 best bargains for less than £100.

There's something here for everyone, from gorgeous G-Shocks to delightful dive watches. Let's take a closer look.

TOP PICK Invicta Pro Diver: was £89.66 now £68 at Amazon Invicta gets a lot of flak, but there's no denying what fantastic value this is. Just £68 snags you a good looking dive watch with a killer automatic Seiko movement inside.

Timex Expedition Scout: was £54.49 now £38.10 at Amazon A field watch is nice and easy to wear in all but the fanciest of situations, and they don't come much more affordable than this. A great brand and a neat design for under £40? Bargain!

Casio AQ-230A : was £44.90 now £35.93 at Jura Watches Love it or loathe it, this watch from the Casio Vintage collection has an undeniable air of cool about it. It's unashamedly 70s, and that's totally in right now. For just £36, it's a no brainer.

Each of those five is a solid pick if you're looking to snag a cool timepiece on a budget. There's something in there for everyone, with a range of different styles to suit all sorts of personalities.

For example, the Invicta Pro Diver offers something traditionally reserved for sporty types and more casual dress. However, with the changing tides of fashion, that could be just as wearable in the office these days.

If you're a fan of more vintage vibes, the Casio AQ-230A is a perfect pickup. It's unapologetically seventies in its design, and offers a really stylish watch for pennies.

For those who prefer something with all of the bells and whistles, the Casio World Timer is a solid pick. This watch is revered by watch enthusiasts, thanks to the sheer volume of complications it packs in. The world timer functionality mentioned in the product name is obvious, but you'll also enjoy day and date complications, as well as a chronograph! It's even 100m water resistant, which is just bonkers.

If we were to find a mechanical watch with those features, you'd expect to be paying well into the five figures. That makes this one even more impressive – half price at just £30!