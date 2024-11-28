This hidden Atari retro games console deal is the best I've seen – and it's from an unlikely source

One of my favourite retro games machines of the last couple of years, the Atari GameStation Pro from MyArcade followed the Atari 2600+ in reimagining the classic 70s/80s console. However, unlike its counterpart, it didn't need you to buy games separately – it comes with more than 200 preinstalled.

In addition, the GameStation Pro includes two wireless joysticks to play with, and the games are taken from the entire gamut of Atari's finest – including Atari 2600 (VCS), Atari 7800, and the arcade.

Its only downside was the price, but even that's no longer an issue as I've found a retailer selling it with a massive £45 off. It's not your normal source neither, as Robert Dyas is perhaps better known for homewares and garden accessories.

At less than £85, it's the cheapest I've ever seen it.

MyArcade Atari GameStation Pro
MyArcade Atari GameStation Pro: was £129.99 now £84.99 at Robert Dyas

The Atari GameStation Pro is a standalone retro games console packed with classic Atari games. It plugs into your TV via HDMI and there are even paddles on the included wireless joysticks for paddle games.

Why choose the Atari GameStation Pro?

I'm a big fan of retro gaming, having written about games since the 80s, and I'm a sucker for reissued consoles. The Atari GameStation Pro isn't so much a reissue though, more a reimagination with 100s of games available to play from the off.

That includes Atari 2600, 5200, 7800 and arcade games, with the likes of Asteroids, Missile Command, Pong and Centipede available to play through HDMI on your big screen TV.

What makes this concept even better is that it comes with wireless controllers, which include the original joystick controls plus paddles you can twiddle on supported titles.

It's a great purchase for all the family – not least to show the younger members the sorts of games of our own youth.

However, if you're looking for something a bit more portable, there are also great deals on the Anbernic RG35XX right now. That even comes with more than 5,000 games of yesteryear,

