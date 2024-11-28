This hidden Atari retro games console deal is the best I've seen – and it's from an unlikely source

One of my favourite retro games machines of the last couple of years, the Atari GameStation Pro from MyArcade followed the Atari 2600+ in reimagining the classic 70s/80s console. However, unlike its counterpart, it didn't need you to buy games separately – it comes with more than 200 preinstalled.
In addition, the GameStation Pro includes two wireless joysticks to play with, and the games are taken from the entire gamut of Atari's finest – including Atari 2600 (VCS), Atari 7800, and the arcade.
Its only downside was the price, but even that's no longer an issue as I've found a retailer selling it with a massive £45 off. It's not your normal source neither, as Robert Dyas is perhaps better known for homewares and garden accessories.
At less than £85, it's the cheapest I've ever seen it.
The Atari GameStation Pro is a standalone retro games console packed with classic Atari games. It plugs into your TV via HDMI and there are even paddles on the included wireless joysticks for paddle games.
Why choose the Atari GameStation Pro?
I'm a big fan of retro gaming, having written about games since the 80s, and I'm a sucker for reissued consoles. The Atari GameStation Pro isn't so much a reissue though, more a reimagination with 100s of games available to play from the off.
That includes Atari 2600, 5200, 7800 and arcade games, with the likes of Asteroids, Missile Command, Pong and Centipede available to play through HDMI on your big screen TV.
What makes this concept even better is that it comes with wireless controllers, which include the original joystick controls plus paddles you can twiddle on supported titles.
It's a great purchase for all the family – not least to show the younger members the sorts of games of our own youth.
However, if you're looking for something a bit more portable, there are also great deals on the Anbernic RG35XX right now. That even comes with more than 5,000 games of yesteryear,
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
YETI’s best-selling products are ridiculously cheap in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
Fancy yourself a tumbler, rambler or cooler? Amazon's reduced them all
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
The best gaming headset I've ever used hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This is not a typo: Walmart is selling the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for only $149 on Black Friday
With essential features, robust design, and seamless Apple integration, this is the perfect time to grab a premium smartwatch for less
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The best 5-star device I've reviewed this year just got a surprise Black Friday deal
The newest Kindle Paperwhite is a must-have
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Sonos' premium soundbar just hit its lowest-ever price in 5-star deal
Top-tier sound doesn't have to cost top dollar
By David Nield Published
-
I use Apple's best AirPods daily – and the price just dropped in 5-star deal
With nearly $100 off, this AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal is too good to miss
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's 5-star flagship mobile of 2024 cut to its lowest price yet
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerhouse when it comes to photography
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
One of the best arcade machines of all-time is finally affordable in Arcade1Up's Black Friday deals
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets during Black Friday – including Star Wars
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The iPad just dropped to its lowest-ever price – this is a 5-star Apple deal
You can get your hands on Apple's entry-level tablet for just over $250
By Britta O'Boyle Published