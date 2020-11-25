Top 5 Amazon Black Friday deals under £15 today

What feels like Christmas but isn't? The Black Friday sales, of course! The deals bonanza is back and better than ever, with big discounts on pretty much everything. Never one to miss out, Amazon is offering a load of cool deals for under £15.

Now, a £15 deal is never going to be the most exciting thing in the world but it's a great way to fill a stocking and there are some genuinely fantastic bargains to be had as we roll into the season for giving to friends and family.

We've trawled hundreds of deals to weed out five of the best – but definitely go and see for yourself, there are literally thousands of things, ranging from socks to jewellery to books to SD cards to shampoo, for under 15 quid. If you're doing Christmas on a budget this year, as so many of us are, this is a good place to start.

Let's jump into our five picks...

Wagamama's Feed Your Soul (Hardcover) | 192 pages and 70 recipes | £8 (down from £20)

If you've ever been to Wagamamas, the Asian-inspired and Japanese chain in the UK, then you'll know why this is a great book: 70 fantastic recipes, many of them catering to vegetarians and vegans, that are quick and easy to make at home.View Deal

Anker Powercore Slim | 10,000mAh | Micro USB / USB C | £14.99 (down from £19.99)

Running out of charge is one of the most frustrating experiences and that could be a thing of the past with Anker's Powercore Slim, an extremely portable charger that doesn't skimp on the battery size.View Deal

Command Picture Hanging Kit | 50 pieces | Hangs up to 15 pictures | £14.99 (down from £18.99)

Anyone who lives in rented accommodation will appreciate these: a way of putting up pictures (or whatever else) without leaving marks on painted walls. No angry landlords and a homely space with your own art up, a perfect combination, especially at this price.View Deal

Ferrero Rocher Chocolate | 80 chocolates (5x16 packs) | £17 (down from £28)

These little beauties are so, so expensive for their size and weight that it only really makes sense to get them for a special occasion or with a deal. Luckily, both of those have coincided and your Christmas will be better for it.View Deal

Tile Mate (one pack) | Bluetooth item finder | £13.99 (down from £19.99)

With one ingenuous little gadget, made by Tile, you'll never lose anything again: the Bluetooth tile, small enough to fit on most keyring, keeps track of your ever-lost valuable items, with handy iOS and Android apps for quick finding.View Deal

As we said at the top, Amazon is running loads of under £15 deals, so please do check out the rest of their selection, but these are five of the best we came across.

