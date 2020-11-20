Is it Black Friday today? When is Black Friday and when do the sales start?

Today is Friday but is today Black Friday? Technically, no. This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, 27 November. In the US, that's a well known fact given that Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, so not knowing when Black Friday is in the US would be a bit like being clueless as to when Boxing Day is in the UK.
However, not having Thanksgiving in the UK, it's less clear when Black Friday is, and because Black Friday is all about the Black Friday sales, the important question here is "when do the Black Friday sales start?"
Well, we're now a week away from the actual Black Friday, but the Black Friday sales and deals have been going on for some time now. Amazon kicked off its 'early Black Friday deals' on 26 October. Those deals ended on 19 November, but then Amazon's 'Black Friday week' started, with even better deals – that 'week' runs from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November, which is a bit of a stretch of a definition of a week, but hey.
30 November is also Cyber Monday, traditionally a big day for online sales in the US while shoppers would gravitate towards bricks and mortar stores on Black Friday. Of course, due to the situation this year, the vast majority of purchases in the Black Friday sales and the Cyber Monday deals will happen online.
Pretty much every major retailer takes part in the Black Friday sales and T3 has guides to the top sales below. They're updated regularly so we recommend bookmarking them so you can return to them and ensure you don't miss any great deals.
T3's guides to the 2020 Black Friday sales
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- Apple Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Wiggle Black Friday deals
- The North Face Black Friday deals
- Boots Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday fitness deals
Black Friday sales around the web
If you'd rather jump straight to the retailers' Black Friday sale pages, you'll find links to the very best Black Friday sales below, so you can save on electronics, furniture, fashion and lots more.
- Allsaints – 30% off EVERYTHING
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands from 27 – 30 November
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– up to 50% off right now
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – save up to 50%
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 25% off knits, sweats and more
- Nike – 30% off sale now on
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet
- Topshop – 20% off jeans and much more
- Topman – buy one get one half price on jeans
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – 35% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices in the White Weekend
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- Urban Decay – 30% off everything
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
Give the gift of a subscription to T3 magazine this Christmas and pay just £2.70 an issue! Want to pick up a great Christmas gift for the tech buff in your life? Then why not net yourself a bargain on a subscription to T3: save a cool 46% on the cover price and your loved one will get every issue of T3 magazine delivered direct to their door. Don't miss our special deal – today for just £2.70 an issue!View Deal