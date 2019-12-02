This Instant Pot is a BIG 7.5 litres and a QUITE BIG £20 off today at Amazon for Cyber Monday

If you’re looking for the ultimate convenience kitchen gadget this Cyber Monday, then you must be want of an Instant Pot deal. Amazon is the only big retailer to sell the Instant Pot in the UK and today it has a deal on the Instant Pot DUO80. This has an 8-quart (about 7.5 litres) capacity, making it the Big Daddy of the Instant Pot family.

• Buy this DUO80 7-in-1 8qt (7.5 litre) Instant Pot for £79.99. Was £99.99 , save £20 at Amazon

The Instant Pot range is a best-selling and HUGE collection of pressure cookers in the USA. In the UK, this is the larger of the three models that can usually be found. It's 7 devices in 1! But mainly it's a pressure cooker and slow cooker.

The large capacity, durable stainless steel bowl means this Instant Pot can be used to make meals in bulk, or it’ll happily provide one-pot offerings in no time at all. As well as soups, stews, meat pot roasts, beans and chilli, made using the pressure or slow cook functions, it also works as a very effective rice cooker. It's also a steamer, warmer and, er, yogurt maker. So dessert is sorted, too!

Instant Pot DUO80 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt. at Walmart’s The Big Save. Was $99.95, now $49.95.

This hugely popular appliance comes with everything you need to take the hard work out of any recipe. With fourteen different programs it’s able to tackle anything, and we mean anything. This cooker is highly sought after and has been known to go for silly prices on eBay when stocks run low. On Cyber Monday, however, it's cheap as chips – ironically one of the small number of things that you can't make in an Instant Pot. Deal ends at midnight.View Deal

The Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 8-Qt. also boasts lots of technology inside to ensure that you get perfectly cooked meals every time, and safety features so it's… safe. A microprocessor keeps tabs on simple stuff like porridge or rice, but it’s also very clever at working out just when that hard to get the right meat joint is done to perfection – foodstuffs other than meat are supported; it's a 7-in-1. We’re salivating just thinking about it.

