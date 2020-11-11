Black Friday smart home deals at Lowe's take 30% off Amazon devices, Google Nest, and more

If you're on the lookout for Black Friday deals around home improvement and smart home tech, Lowe's is offering some must-see deals on smart home tech in the lead up to their Black Friday sale. with discounts on Amazon devices and Google Nest smart home devices including the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Google Nest Mini, and more.

Lowe's Black Friday Smart Home Deals

With over 250+ smart home products to choose from, shoppers can find deals starting as low as $20 on the latest smart home tech. From smart thermostats to streaming devices, smart speakers, and more, bargain hunters will find holiday deals on everything they need to bring their home into the 21st century.View Deal

Amazon devices are getting price cuts down to near Prime Day levels. The popular Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is back down to $29.99, while the Echo Show 8 gets a $25 price drop down to $104.99 – it's lowest price since Prime Day.

The Google Nest line is on sale as well, with popular products like the Google Nest Mini down to just $29.99. Pair it with the Google Nest Hub smart display – only $89.99 for a limited time – and you'll have an excellent entry-level smart home setup.

With holiday deals available site-wide, shoppers can also find savings of up to 30% or more on smart home tech, up to 25% off ceiling fans, and a great buy one get one sale on power tools from DEWALT, Bosch, and Craftsman.

You can head over to Lowe's Black Friday landing page to find savings on everything from appliances to smart home tech. For the best deals you'll find today, check out the offers and savings below!

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker w/ Alexa (Charcoal) | Was: $39.99 | Now: $29.99 | Savings: $10 (25%)

Amazon's most popular Echo is now even better. With a new speaker and design, Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock w/ Google Assistant (Grey) | Was: $79.99 | Now: $39.99 | Savings: $40 (50%)

Lenovo's Smart Clock with Google Assistant does more than just tell you the time and wake you up. Designed to reduce smartphone screen-time at night, it can help you unwind and sleep better. It can also run your smart home, play your favorite music across your home, manage your schedule, and much more. All hands-free, quickly, and easily. Just say “Hey Google” to get started.

View Deal

Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen w/ Google Assistant (Chalk) | Was: $49 | Now: $29 | Savings: $20 (40%)

Meet the new Nest Mini. Your music sounds bigger and better than ever. And the Google Assistant is a huge help around the house. Play music and entertainment from your favorite apps with your voice. Just ask and get the best of Google–weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, commute, and reminders.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 w/ Alexa (Charcoal) | Was: $129.99 | Now: $104.99 | Savings: $25 (19%)

Echo Show 8 connects to Alexa to give you rich stereo sound with vivid visuals on an 8” HD screen. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Display your favorite photos. Check weather and traffic as you head out. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers.View Deal

