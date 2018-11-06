Amazon announces free shipping on Black Friday 2018 – but there's a catch

Amazon has temporarily ditched its minimum spend requirement for free shipping, allowing customers to get their Black Friday orders delivered at no extra cost.

Unfortunately, this new limited time offer is only available in the United States, with no sign of the promotion being brought to the UK in time for Black Friday. As a result, shoppers on this side of the pond will be stuck with the £20 minimum spend for free delivery for now.

The free shipping offer kickstarts today, Monday November 5, 2018. Amazon has not confirmed when the promotion is due to end in the United States, but described the deal as a "limited-time offer for the holiday season" in the announcement.

According to Amazon, its free shipping offer will apply to "hundreds of millions of items – the largest free shipping selection in the country".

T3 has approached Amazon UK to find out whether the free shipping promotion will be coming to our shores, and will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Doug Herrington, Senior Vice President of North American Retail at Amazon, said: “This holiday, customers can enjoy free shipping with no minimum purchase amount on orders that will arrive in time for Christmas, including items from Amazon’s expertly curated Gift Guides across electronics, fashion, home and toys.

“With hundreds of millions of items available for free shipping to all Amazon customers and more than three million items available with Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery, customers can enjoy the largest selection of items that are fast and free.”

Yesterday, Amazon UK announced its plans for Black Friday 2018. The sales event, which will purportedly be the retail firm's "biggest ever", will kickstart on November 16, and continue until November 25, 2018.

That means you'll start to see Black Friday deals on Amazon a whole week before the big day itself, which falls on November 23 this year.

As always, Amazon will offer a mix of all-day discounts and "Lightning Deals", which are only available for a limited amount of time – or until the product sells out.

Those who pay for a Prime membership (here's how to get a free Amazon Prime account) will be able to access these deals 30 minutes early. If you're looking to take full advantage of the sales, you really need to ensure you're a Prime member.