Tenga Iroha Sakura review: this flower-inspired sex toy truly blossoms

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Iroha is the female arm of Japanese sexual pleasure brand, Tenga. The company has grown in reputation since its formation in 2005 by producing male-focused sex toys that don’t look like sex toys, most notably its colourfully decorated Egg. The Iroha series launched in 2012 with three core external vibrators for women (Midori, Yuki and Sakura), which all follow this aesthetic lead. There are now 34 ‘pleasure products’ in the Iroha range and they are all very pleasing to the eye.

Boasting the quintessential Japanese aesthetic of simplicity and beauty, Yuki, Midori and Sakura, are a playful threesome: elementary in design, dressed in pretty pastel shades and as soft as pillows. Conversely, this is a bold approach in a progressive market that is choc-full of tech-heavy toys claiming to redefine the orgasmic experience. It’s also this simplicity that leads us to Iroha’s USP of ‘delivering comfort’. For anyone out there who’s tired of facing the equivalent of a flight cockpit to operate a sex toy this, my friends, could be the brand you’ve been looking for.

Tenga Iroha Sakura review: design and features

Yuki, Midori and Sakura have all been designed with a non-sexual object as inspiration. Midori – a green flower, Yuki – a snowman and Sakura – a cherry blossom petal. Pebble-shaped and perfectly sized to fit in your palm, Sakura has small, indented tips that are designed to hug the clitoris.

The toy measures 83 x 54 x 39mm in size and weighs in at a petite 96g. It has a run time of 90 minutes (after a 120-minute charge time) and there are just four settings to play with: three speeds and 1 pattern operated by two buttons positioned on the underside. Press both at the same time to turn on/off and either of the two buttons to run through the settings. Simple, see?

Sakura has been ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in your hand and, like its sister vibrators Midori and Yuki, it has been dressed in the softest, most strokable silicone. Tactile and plush, like a tiny, soft cushion. Another unique feature is its storage/charging box: a clear case on a black base, which houses the USB port. A neat and stylish solution to store a petite pleasure toy.

Iroha claims that the padded silicone repels dust and lint. I haven’t had the Sakura long enough to verify whether this is true or not. I hope so as this delicate pale pink petal would not be quite so appealing were it to be smothered in fluffy ephemera.

(Image credit: Tenga)

Tenga Iroha Sakura review: Performance

Initial impressions of playing with Sakura confirm how wonderfully soft it is – its marshmallow-like exterior feels incredibly luxurious. This will be reassuring for many clitoris owners who rightly complain that some clitoral sex toys are designed to harshly rumble and vibrate on what is the most delicate and sensitive part of the female body. Sakura sits comfortably in the hand and its pebble-shape makes it easy to move around and reposition as required. The tiny twin tips are designed to sit either side of the clitoris. It’s a neat and effect design that also works well in other erogenous zones, such as the nipple area and vulva.

Iroha says that it designed this trio of vibrators to recreate “sensations akin to a massage” and this objective has undoubtedly been met. Sakura requires a slow, delicate build – this is a marathon, not a sprint, so to speak so if maxing out on a toy that stakes its claim in a matter of minutes is your penchant, then Sakura is certainly not the toy for you. If you want to be teased into climax, however, choose the lowest, most gentle setting and you’re signing up for a long game, but one that comes with rewards.

(Image credit: Tenga)

This is not to say that there isn’t some strength in Sakura’s motor. At its highest setting, it certainly has a notable rumble, but this is no Doxy and if you’re more accustomed to a power-packed experience with a vibrator then head to our guide to the best vibrators to find something with more muscle.

Bearing in mind that this is a toy that likes to tantalise, you may want to schedule some time to play without unwanted interruption. It is wonderfully quiet, though and you certainly won’t disturb anybody if you have the door closed.

Ergonomic qualities are a boon when you’re spending a long time with a toy and, as it’s so easy to glide through the settings, a play session with Sakura can be a deeply relaxing experience that’s doesn’t involve fiddling around with buttons and settings.

(Image credit: Tenga)

Tenga Iroha Sakura review: verdict

“The Iroha series was created with the aim to help more women enjoy self-pleasure with confidence and comfort” says Eddie Marklew, Global Marketing Manager at Iroha. If you’re looking for a sex toy that will glide with ease into a sexual self-care package featuring sensual-style massage, then Sakura is your friend. And a gentle, sensitive buddy to boot.

Sakura’s beautiful exterior, nifty storage box and cute little indented tips put the emphasis on the word ‘toy’, but without doubt this is also an effective clitoral vibrator. It may demand more time than other sex toys but have patience and it will ultimately provide plenty of satisfaction. Some users may be a little disappointed by the strength of the vibrations, even when set at max, but if you see this sex toy as more of an ‘edging’ aid you will fall in love with its soft, squishy charms.