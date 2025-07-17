This hidden Versace fragrance is less than £20 in the Sephora sale!

With Amazon Prime Day now in the rear view mirror, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the best bargains of the season have gone, too. Fortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case.

I've been trawling through sales events across a range of different brands, and I've found an absolute bargain on a men's fragrance from Versace. That's 60% off right now – just £17.20 at Sephora!

That's an absolute bargain. Getting any bottle of scent for less than £20 is madness, but this isn't any old tat – it's an iconic scent from a designer brand.

Versace's Blue Jeans is an iconic bottle, which was first launched back in 1994. And whether you first used it in a simpler time and are hoping for a hit of nostalgia, or you're a first-time user looking for a bargain, this is a great pick.

The top notes are jam-packed with citrus notes including bergamot, juniper, anise and basil. The middle layer is much more floral, and sits on a deep base of woods, amber, patchouli, vetiver and vanilla.

That sounds like a lot, but the result is something really pleasing and classic. Sure, it probably isn't going to stand out in an increasingly oversaturated market, but that's probably not sure a bad thing.

At this price, it doesn't need to be the best scent you've ever smelled – it just needs to be agreeable enough. If it can pass that barrier, the price does the rest of the legwork, and should make this a perfect grab and go bottle.

Don't underestimate the power of a bottle like that. In a stash of pricey designer bottles, a more affordable option can be great for those moments which don't require the full works. And hey, it costs less than a fast food dinner – what's not to love?