Don't panic, but the Dyson Airstrait is heavily discounted in the Prime Day sale
Do you know how rare this is?
Dyson is notorious for keeping its bestsellers far away from the best Prime Day deals – whether we’re talking its game-changing cordless vacuums or its popular hair tools. So, imagine my surprise when I spotted a couple sneaky discounts that somehow slipped through the net.
That said, top of the list has to be the Dyson Airstrait, which currently has a rare 20% off. That’s right – it's down to £359.99 from £449.99, saving you a chunky £90.
£90 off the Dyson Airstrait? Yes please!
We’ve raved about the Airstrait in our full review, and it's probably one of the best wet-to-dry straighteners we've tested so far. You can literally hop out of the shower, towel-dry your hair, run this through, and end up with sleek, straight locks in minutes.
It’s also a dream for anyone who wants that styled look without piling on the heat. Personally, I love using it on dry hair a day or two after washing – it instantly revives my hair and buys me another few days before the next wash.
Before you dash off, don’t forget to check out the rest of our best Prime Day beauty and grooming deals – this one's been added already!
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
