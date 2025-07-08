Don't panic, but the Dyson Airstrait is heavily discounted in the Prime Day sale

Dyson is notorious for keeping its bestsellers far away from the best Prime Day deals – whether we’re talking its game-changing cordless vacuums or its popular hair tools. So, imagine my surprise when I spotted a couple sneaky discounts that somehow slipped through the net.

That said, top of the list has to be the Dyson Airstrait, which currently has a rare 20% off. That’s right – it's down to £359.99 from £449.99, saving you a chunky £90.

We’ve raved about the Airstrait in our full review, and it's probably one of the best wet-to-dry straighteners we've tested so far. You can literally hop out of the shower, towel-dry your hair, run this through, and end up with sleek, straight locks in minutes.

It’s also a dream for anyone who wants that styled look without piling on the heat. Personally, I love using it on dry hair a day or two after washing – it instantly revives my hair and buys me another few days before the next wash.

