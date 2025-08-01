I used Ghd’s AI Curl Finder to find my perfect hair curler – and it was pretty accurate

QUICK SUMMARY Ghd has just launched a new Chronos Curve curlers collection. With five curlers in the range, Ghd has also unveiled an AI-powered Curl Finder test so you can find the right tongs for your hair type and preferences.

Watch out Dyson – Ghd has just launched its latest curler collection, featuring five new models. The Ghd Chronos Curve curlers are designed for all hair lengths, textures and styles, but if you don’t know what curler to buy, Ghd has an AI Curl Finder test to help you.

Compared to hair dryers and straighteners, finding the best curlers can be slightly trickier, as you want something that will curl your locks expertly, while also maintaining the integrity of your hair. With that in mind, Ghd has launched five new Chronos Curve curlers that suit multiple hair types.

In the Chronos Curve curlers range are the Classic Tong, Grand Tong, Conical Wand, Thin Wand and Max Wand. All curlers come with curl-responsive technology that adapts to your actions to protect your hair while achieving the look you want.

Depending on your hair and desired style, each wand or tong from the Chronos Curve curlers collection caters to different things. For example, the Classic Tong is good for waves and all hair lengths, while the Grand Tong is good for voluminous curls for medium to long hair.

Those with short hair will like the Conical Wand which gives beach curls for short to long hair, while the Max Wand is good for soft waves, and the Thin Wand creates tighter curls.

(Image credit: ghd)

All that being said, it can be hard to decide what type of curl you want and what will best fit your hair, so I tried the Ghd Curl Finder . The quick quiz uses AI-generated images to help you identify your hair type and choose from different looks that you want your curler to create.

I gave the Ghd Curl Finder a go, as I love curly, wavy hair, yet my hair barely holds anything, even when I use heat on it. The quiz was only six questions, and it asked me my hair length and hair texture which is a choice between straight, wavy, curly and coily to kinky.

Next, I was asked to select an AI generated image that matches my hair, followed by my aesthetic – I chose beachy waves. Ghd can give you a recommendation right then and there but as they want it to be perfect, the quiz asks you to select your favourite look from another AI image.