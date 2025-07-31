I'm a men's fragrance expert – these 5 Tom Ford deals are unmissable!
Snag a quality bottle for less right now
If you're a fan of men's fragrances, the name Tom Ford will be a familiar one. The brand is one of the most popular out there, offering a range of different scents which appeal to all kinds of people.
I've been hunting down the best deals on fragrances, and stumbled upon a killer suite of savings on bottles from the brand. There's something for everyone in the sale – which comes courtesy of LOOKFANTASTIC. I've hand-picked five of the very best for those looking to treat themselves or a loved one.
Snag this classic bottle from the brand with a 20% price cut right now.
Ombré Leather is a classic fragrance for the brand, and it isn't hard to see why. Bursting forward with a top note of cardamom, the namesake leather sits at heart of this scent, with jasmine, amber and patchouli among the other notable olfactory touches.
Save a cool £21.60 at LOOKFANTASTIC.
The bottle might look like something taken from Cruella de Ville's dresser, but don't be fooled. Black Orchid is an iconic unisex scent, with a real curated mix of notes. Everything from a Mediterranean town's yearly supply of citrus to truffle and chocolate, to flowers, spices, amber and vanilla are present here. It's a must-try.
Pick up a newer scent from the brand with a neat discount right now.
Salty scents seem to be all the rage at the moment, and Oud Minérale is a quality pick in that arena. Stylish and elegant, this is the perfect accompaniment to a spell in the summer sunshine.
Tom Ford Discovery Set on sale!
But what happens if you're not ready to commit to just a single bottle from the brand? With so many killer concoctions in the brand's arsenal, it can be tough to pick just one to add to your collection.
Fortunately, Tom Ford offers a range of discovery sets for exactly this reason. You'll find a range of miniatures packed with a few millilitres of a scent – just enough for you to test out and get a feel for what's right for you. And great news – those are discounted, too!
Snag these classics for just £4 per bottle! You'll enjoy a range of beloved fragrances from the brand, including Costa Azzurra, Noir Extreme and more. Amazing value.
Tom Ford's Private Blend is the cream of the crop, and this is a rare chance to try them without busting the bank. Full sized bottles of scents like Oud Wood and Lost Cherry run into hundreds of pounds, making this a certified bargain.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.