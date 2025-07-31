I'm a men's fragrance expert – these 5 Tom Ford deals are unmissable!

If you're a fan of men's fragrances, the name Tom Ford will be a familiar one. The brand is one of the most popular out there, offering a range of different scents which appeal to all kinds of people.

I've been hunting down the best deals on fragrances, and stumbled upon a killer suite of savings on bottles from the brand. There's something for everyone in the sale – which comes courtesy of LOOKFANTASTIC. I've hand-picked five of the very best for those looking to treat themselves or a loved one.

Ombré Leather is a classic fragrance for the brand, and it isn't hard to see why. Bursting forward with a top note of cardamom, the namesake leather sits at heart of this scent, with jasmine, amber and patchouli among the other notable olfactory touches.

The bottle might look like something taken from Cruella de Ville's dresser, but don't be fooled. Black Orchid is an iconic unisex scent, with a real curated mix of notes. Everything from a Mediterranean town's yearly supply of citrus to truffle and chocolate, to flowers, spices, amber and vanilla are present here. It's a must-try.

Salty scents seem to be all the rage at the moment, and Oud Minérale is a quality pick in that arena. Stylish and elegant, this is the perfect accompaniment to a spell in the summer sunshine.

Tom Ford Discovery Set on sale!

But what happens if you're not ready to commit to just a single bottle from the brand? With so many killer concoctions in the brand's arsenal, it can be tough to pick just one to add to your collection.

Fortunately, Tom Ford offers a range of discovery sets for exactly this reason. You'll find a range of miniatures packed with a few millilitres of a scent – just enough for you to test out and get a feel for what's right for you. And great news – those are discounted, too!