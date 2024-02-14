Lovehoney Heartbeat Clitoral Suction Stimulator review: get your pulse racing

Traditionally V Day was reserved for couples. In these more enlightened times, self-care takes just as much precedence and a present to the greatest love of your life (you) is equally valid. So, thank you, Lovehoney for creating a special gift like the Lovehoney Heartbeat for Valentine’s Day that works just as well for self-pleasure as it does as a surprise to someone special.

Rather than buzzing or vibrating like the best vibrators, a suction stimulator creates pulsing waves of air to stimulate the clitoris, emulating the sensation of oral sex. Compared to traditional clitoral vibrators, suction stimulators are a gentler way to arouse this delicate pleasure point. There are many varieties on the market, including Womanizer’s latest iteration, Next , and they're a popular choice among vulva owners.

But will Lovehoney’s Heartbeat make you fall head over heels? I reviewed this clitoral stimulator to find out…

Lovehoney Heartbeat review: price and availability

The Lovehoney Heartbeat was released in January 2024, just in time for Valentine's Day in February. In the UK, it retails at £49.99 and is available to buy at Lovehoney.

Lovehoney Heartbeat review: features

Lovehoney says this sex toy is a “palm-sized pleasure giver”. Aesthetically, it’s undeniably cute and it fits snugly into your hand. The scarlet-hued silicone is super soft, which feels wonderful to the touch.

At the tip of the heart, you’ll find a small opening, which is home to Lovehoney’s Pleasure Air Technology. Place the tip on your clitoris to feel the pulses and, according to Lovehoney, “fluttering kisses”.

Positioned on the side of the heart are two buttons for operation. One to activate and the other to toggle through the 10 settings. Hold down the top button for a few seconds to turn on and repeat to turn off. Simple, yet effective.

Lovehoney Heartbeat review: performance

Since clitoral stimulators first appeared on the best sex toy market in 2014, there have been many versions of this revolutionary technology. Premium brands, such as LELO and Womanizer, have invested in developing innovative ways to create sensations that come surprisingly close to oral sex. For good reason clitoral stimulators have proved popular and blessed many a vulva owner with orgasmic pleasure.

Lovehoney’s Heartbeat offers a much more basic version of this technology. As a mid-priced toy, it’s only to be expected that it’s not as refined as higher-spec versions from Womanizer and LELO. Unfortunately, this little heart proves to be little more than perfunctory. The pulsations feel crude. Lacklustre at the lower settings and harsh at the higher end. It lacks nuance, and when it comes to clitoral stimulation, nuance can be the difference between sensational and uncomfortable.

There's also a conflict of interest regarding the design of this sex toy. It looks adorable. Scarlet red, super-soft and heart-shaped: aesthetically it’s ticking the right boxes. When it comes to ergonomics, it doesn’t score quite as highly. The heart design proves compromising to hold for any length of time in the correct position, leaving the user prone to cramp.

In its favour, this little heart looks great and could be left out on the side without embarrassment. It’s quiet too, which is always a benefit.

Lovehoney Heartbeat review: verdict

Lovehoney’s Heartbeat Suction Stimulator is a nice way to promote the concept of gifting oneself on the day of love. It would no doubt be well received by a partner too – who may prefer it to wine, flowers or chocolate. It looks great and the quality of silicone is a real boon. However, when it comes to its primary function of clitoral stimulation it falls short. You get what you pay for when it comes to clitoral stimulation and this cute little heart proves to be little more than a gimmick.