3 best Acqua di Parma men's fragrance deals in killer Prime Day rival sale

As someone who gets to test a wide array of men's fragrances for a living, no brand floats my boat quite like Acqua di Parma. The Italian brand just oozes cool, from its iconic bottle shape to its seriously killer scents.

I was hunting for some good deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale, but the pickings there were frustratingly slim. Fortunately, I've found a rival sale with a better selection – and I'm buying these three bottles from the brand.

First up is Colonia C.L.U.B. – a bottle I've been dying to try for some time. I'm a massive fan of the Colonia family, with the original fragrance and the more modern Colonia Essenza take making up a significant percentage of my rotation.

This bottle is a slightly more green take on that profile, and one which should be a harmonious addition to my other Colonia bottles.

Next up is a classic bottle from the brand's Blu Mediterraneo collection. Mandorlo Di Sicilia is a gourmand take on the brands signature, with creamy vanilla and almond notes.

There's still a strong showing from the citrus family, but the addition of some less common notes for the brand should make this a fantastic part of a scent rotation.

While it's unlikely to be an everyday option for many, a good oud scent is a really great addition to a strong fragrance collection. Many might look to brands like Tom Ford to scratch that itch, but for me, this Acqua di Parma bottle sounds positively tantalising.

Citrussy top notes should keep the brand feeling front and centre, while leathers, woods, musk and patchouli keep everything else nice and woody. It's a perfect scent for nights out and anyone looking for a strong, masculine bottle on their nightstand.

One thing is for sure – with so many fragrance bargains kicking around, my wallet is positively wincing.