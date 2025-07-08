3 best Acqua di Parma men's fragrance deals in killer Prime Day rival sale
Acqua di Parma is my favourite men's fragrance brand
As someone who gets to test a wide array of men's fragrances for a living, no brand floats my boat quite like Acqua di Parma. The Italian brand just oozes cool, from its iconic bottle shape to its seriously killer scents.
I was hunting for some good deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale, but the pickings there were frustratingly slim. Fortunately, I've found a rival sale with a better selection – and I'm buying these three bottles from the brand.
Save 43% on this large bottle of Colonia C.L.U.B. at AllBeauty!
First up is Colonia C.L.U.B. – a bottle I've been dying to try for some time. I'm a massive fan of the Colonia family, with the original fragrance and the more modern Colonia Essenza take making up a significant percentage of my rotation.
This bottle is a slightly more green take on that profile, and one which should be a harmonious addition to my other Colonia bottles.
This classic AdP bottle is better than half price at AllBeauty!
Next up is a classic bottle from the brand's Blu Mediterraneo collection. Mandorlo Di Sicilia is a gourmand take on the brands signature, with creamy vanilla and almond notes.
There's still a strong showing from the citrus family, but the addition of some less common notes for the brand should make this a fantastic part of a scent rotation.
This bottle of Acqua di Parma Oud is over £120 cheaper right now at AllBeauty!
While it's unlikely to be an everyday option for many, a good oud scent is a really great addition to a strong fragrance collection. Many might look to brands like Tom Ford to scratch that itch, but for me, this Acqua di Parma bottle sounds positively tantalising.
Citrussy top notes should keep the brand feeling front and centre, while leathers, woods, musk and patchouli keep everything else nice and woody. It's a perfect scent for nights out and anyone looking for a strong, masculine bottle on their nightstand.
One thing is for sure – with so many fragrance bargains kicking around, my wallet is positively wincing.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.