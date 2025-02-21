I tested Acqua di Parma Colonia Essenza – a gentle twist on a classic, clean fragrance

When it comes to the best men's fragrances on the market, there are a number of scents worth your hard-earned cash. The market is arguably more buoyant than it ever has been, with a wide array of different manufacturers offering sumptuous scents for every occasion.

Still, some of them have been around for a while. That includes Acqua di Parma Colonia, which is one of the oldest male scents around, having first been created in 1916.

The original is still going strong, but the brand has also opened up the range with a series of offshoots. Each of these offer something a little different, while remaining true to the core of the family. I've been testing Acqua di Parma's Colonia Essenza (available at AllBeauty) in a bid to get to know it a little better.

Right off the bat, you'll notice the similarities between this and the original scent. They're certainly not the same, but do share a lot of the same DNA – brothers, sure, but not twins.

The overarching theme is identical – a clean fragrance with a strong note of citrus at its heart. It smells like the aftermath of a really luxurious bath time, and is a brilliant scent for the office.

Compared to the original Colonia, you'll notice more of the soapy side here, with the fresh citrus taking a little more of a backseat. It's a subtle difference, but it gives this a different edge.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

I'd probably favour this through the day and in colder seasons, opting for the original bottle for those hot summer evenings when you head out for a nice dinner and a glass of wine.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, you'll also get a lovely black example of the brand's iconic bottle, which looks gorgeous on your stand. It's the AdP bottle Batman would pick for those hot summer nights in Gotham.